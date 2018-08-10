Cyprus Children’s Fund Awarded 26 Students with $65,000 in Scholarships

NEW YORK – The members of the Scholarship Committee of the Cyprus Children’s Fund (CCF) with Chairman Charles Anastasiou have selected 26 students for the 2018 Scholarship Award recipients for a total sum of $65,000; the annual scholarships make the organization one of the major supporters of Hellenic students. The Cyprus Children’s Fund is a tax exempt 501c3 institution.

Chairman of the Committee Charles Anastasiou said, “Through our Scholarship Fund, we are very happy to have offered awards to Greek and Cypriot students in need for over 35 years. Our Committee’s work this year was particularly challenging given the large number of high quality applications we reviewed. We are delighted to be able to help them with their studies at U.S. colleges and universities, and are counting on them to be future leaders. Congratulations to all the award recipients!”

This year, the organization added two Special Scholarships in Memory of Peter J. Pappas, a great supporter and former CCF president, and Dennis Droushiotis former CCF Board of Directors member and Cyprus’ Trade Commissioner for many years in New York. This award was co funded by the U.S.-Cyprus Chamber of Commerce.

Cyprus Children’s Fund, Inc grants scholarships to students of Hellenic descent that study full time in American universities and who cannot afford tuition on their own. The selection of the awards takes place in New York each year, after the applications have been completed (Deadline April 30).

The scholarships for 2018 were awarded to the following students:

In Memory of Peter J. Pappas

1. Stefanos Charalambous

In Memory of Dennis Droushiotis

2. Maria Elena Nicolaidou

Makarios Scholarships

3. Dimitris Theodorides

4. Stavros Strati

5. Costas Vafeades

6. Spyros Prokopiou

7. Tatiana Ioannou

8. Michael Koutoumba

9. Ourania Koutoumba

10. Olga Stylianou

11. Simone Khenkin

12. Stefanie Lemesianou

Cyprus Children’s Fund Scholarships

13. George Stevens

14. Alexander Kamilaris

15. Elias Pappas

16. John Petris

17. Georgios Chatzopoulos

18. Georgios Taxidis

19. Chris Loizou

20. Anastasia Peratopoulos

21.Gregory Melissinos

22. Christopher Dimitropoulos

23. Kamlin Opencar

24. Eleni Zambas

25. Andreanna Papatheodorou

26. Christiana Miltiadous

The 2019 scholarship applications will be available January 1, 2019 to students of Hellenic origin who are citizens of the United States, Greece, and Cyprus. Eligible students must be enrolled in September 2019 on a full-time basis in a U.S. accredited College or University. Applications MUST be postmarked the latest by April 30, 2019 and MUST follow all instructions. Applications will be available on the Organization’s web: www.Cyprus-childrensfund.org.

Cyprus Children’s Fund 15 W. 38th Street New York, NY 10018, USA

(temporary address)

Tel: 212-696-4590 Fax: 212-532-9640