1st East Macedonian & Thrace Forum Speakers on Feb 22-23 to Include Bob Menendez, Geoffrey Pyatt

ATHENS – The future prospects of Alexandroupolis and Greece overall will be the focus of the 1st East Macedonia & Thrace Forum taking place in the northeastern Greek city on February 22-23.

Speakers at the event organized by Olympia Forum will include Greek and foreign political leaders, diplomats, academics, and business leaders.

The speakers will also include US Senator for New Jersey and Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Robert (Bob) Menendez, US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt, and Executive Director of the Hellenic American Leadership Council Endy Zemenides (all three online), as well as Ambassador of Bulgaria Valentin Poryazov and Ambassador of Ukraine Sergii Shutenko.

In a description explaining the purpose of the Forum at the Ramada Plaza Wyndham Thraki Hotel, “During a time of intense geopolitical shifts in the greater Eastern Mediterranean region, the Forum aims at showcasing East Macedonia & Thrace’s crucial economic and geostrategic role and its economic potential for the future. Choosing Alexandroupolis as the host-city of the Forum is central to this thinking, as we firmly believe the city can be transformed into a regional energy and commercial hub” (https://eastmacedoniathraceforum.gr/).