Historical Biography Close to Home

To the Editor:

Thank you for publishing Stavros Stavridis’ historical commentary “Eleftherios Venizelos & William M. Hughes: 2 Giants in Small Nations” (April 21).

I was more than interested because the article connects to my family.

The lawyer who escorted Eleftherios Venizelos to the Lausanne Conference was Michael Theotokas, my mother’s uncle. My mother’s name was Kiriaki Theotokas Leodas.

Michael Theotokas’ son was George Theotokas, a famous author and journalist who also served as director of the National Greek Theater (he died in the 1960s). In 1975, Portland State University in Oregon chose George Theotokas to represent Greece in their Twayne’s World Authors Series- A Survey of the World’s Literature. The book was in English and authored by Thomas Doulis.

Thus, I was able to read about my cousin’s writings and some new biography. Again, thank you, Prof. Stavridis.

Gus Leodas

Melville, NY