Eleftherios Venizelos and William M.Hughes: Two Giants in Small Nations

This article will briefly compare two prominent political leaders-Eleftherios Venizelos of Greece and William Morris Hughes of Australia, who represented their respective nations at the Paris Peace Conference of 1919.

Both were strong leaders in their countries representing small powers at a gathering of major victorious powers such as Great Britain, France, Italy, Japan and the United States at the conclusion of the Great War. The other Allied power Russia took no part in the Paris proceedings as it was locked …