World Tunnel Congress 2023 Tunneling in Greece, May 12-18

Society

ATHENS – The World Tunnel Congress 2023 (WTC) takes place May 12-18 at the Megaron Athens International Conference Center (MAICC) in Athens.

Tunneling illustrates the progress of a society and, in particular, the great technical and economic power of certain civilizations. The host country of the WTC, Greece, is a prime example with ancient Greek tunneling, an innovative development that has continued to permeate the layout of cities in the country until the most recent major works today. Tunneling in Greece dates back at least to 2000 BC when many tunnels were excavated for the exploitation of the minerals. Lavrion silver mines, which are located near Athens, were used during the classical era to finance the formidable navy employed to defeat the Persians in the naval battle of Salamis and helped spawn the Athenian empire of the Classical era. Other, well-known ancient mines are located in Thassos and Sifnos islands of the Aegean Sea.

One of the fine achievements of this period is the Eupalinos Tunnel, considered as one of the most important engineering achievements of antiquity. It’s a 1036m long tunnel on the island of Samos, Greece, built in the 6th century BC to serve as an aqueduct. The Eupalinos Tunnel is an engineering feat of outstanding importance since it was the first time in the history of mankind that anyone had ventured to undertake a project of that magnitude with no similar reference. The Engineer Eupalinos built a tunnel under a mountain by starting to dig, simultaneously, from two portals diametrically opposite and with the use of mathematics and geometry managed the two drives to meet halfway without any deviation.

Athens, a representative city of the expansion of the underground space

Athens is the center of the economic, financial, industrial, political and cultural life in Greece. Its underground network has expanded considerably in recent years and this development is now accelerating significantly.

Last October the Metro Line 3 Extension Project to Piraeus was successfully completed, with the opening of the last three new stations of Maniatika, Piraeus and Dimotiko Theatro to the public. The project included a total of 7.6 km long twin-track running tunnel, six new modern stations and seven ventilation shafts and is one of the most important expansions for the greater area of Athens and Piraeus in decades.

Since then, a large number of future extension projects related to the capital’s Metro system have been announced: the perfect example of this expansion. A Metro network with over 110 stations in Athens is planned with 35 new stations in 9 extensions in order to create better conditions for urban transport and the connection of the Metro network in quite populated areas, the expansion of the network and the creation of new growth poles in the capital. With these extensions, Athens now aims to far exceed 100 stations on its network.

Earlier in 2022, tenders for 10 new major projects were announced to be launched during the first semester of 2023 by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport. This new package of projects, worth almost 1.6 billion euros, is added to the already swollen portfolio of large projects. Another example of the high activity related to the country’s infrastructure and underground developments. The WTC will be the occasion to visit construction sites as every year and in particular the construction sites of the new Metro Line 4.

More information is available online: https://wtc2023.gr/.