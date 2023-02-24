x

February 24, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 44ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Politics

We Stand with Ukraine until Ukraine’s Victory, Mitsotakis Says

February 24, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Russia Ukraine War
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers fire a Pion artillery system at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/LIBKOS, File)

ATHENS – President Sakellaropoulou: Greece stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people

“One year has passed since the start of an inconceivable war, which is a direct challenge to liberal democracy and European values. Greece stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, who are fighting heroically against the Russian invasion for the freedom and territorial integrity of their homeland. Supporting Ukraine is the duty of all of us,” President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou said on Friday.

We stand with Ukraine until Ukraine’s victory, Mitsotakis says

“One year after illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Greece stands unwaveringly on the side of the brave defenders of freedom and democracy. Our thoughts are also with the devastated city of Mariupol and our fellow Greeks there. We stand with Ukraine until Ukraine’s victory,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a statement on Friday.

RELATED

Society
Greek Supreme Court Fires Another 4 Judges, Reaching 24 Dismissals in Nearly a Year

ATHENS - The disciplinary board of the Greek Supreme Court has fired another four judges from lower courts for lengthy delays in publishing court decisions, thus hindering the process of providing judgments and completing cases.

Politics
Defence Min Panagiotopoulos Meets with French Counterpart Lecornu
Politics
Ukrainian Amb. Offers His Perspective on War’s Anniversary

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.