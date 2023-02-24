Politics

ATHENS – President Sakellaropoulou: Greece stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people

“One year has passed since the start of an inconceivable war, which is a direct challenge to liberal democracy and European values. Greece stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, who are fighting heroically against the Russian invasion for the freedom and territorial integrity of their homeland. Supporting Ukraine is the duty of all of us,” President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou said on Friday.

We stand with Ukraine until Ukraine’s victory, Mitsotakis says

“One year after illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Greece stands unwaveringly on the side of the brave defenders of freedom and democracy. Our thoughts are also with the devastated city of Mariupol and our fellow Greeks there. We stand with Ukraine until Ukraine’s victory,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a statement on Friday.