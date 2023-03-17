x

March 17, 2023

Varoufakis Calls for Sacking of Citizen Protection Minister Theodorikakos

March 17, 2023
By Athens News Agency
FILE - Yanis Varoufakis, leader of the political party MeRA25 in a press conference, May 29, 2019. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Stelios Misinas)
FILE - Yanis Varoufakis, leader of the political party MeRA25 in a press conference, May 29, 2019. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Stelios Misinas)

ATHENS – On Friday, following his testimony to an examining magistrate regarding the assault against him in Exarchia, Yanis Varoufakis, the leader of the opposition MeRA25 party, called for the removal of Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos from office in his statements to reporters.

“Two hours before the testimony of the first eye witness, Mr. Theodorikakos had the audacity to leak and make statements that he had caught [those responsible]. Effectively, he appointed himself examining magistrate, prosecutor, judge, and jury. At some point, this has to stop. In no European country does a minister step in to replace justice…he is dangerous for democracy,” Varoufakis said.

The secretary of MeRA25 confirmed that Varoufakis had testified regarding the attack on him and would now allow justice to do its job.

Varoufakis also criticized the actions of the police during the demonstrations held in Athens on Thursday, accusing Theodorikakos of “not hesitating to create conditions of violence for entirely electoral reasons.”

Overall, Varoufakis’ statements suggest that he is concerned about the interference of political figures in the justice system, and that he believes Theodorikakos’ actions are detrimental to democracy.

