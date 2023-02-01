Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas at the Cycladic Shop

General News

Some of the gift ideas for Valentine’s Day from the Cycladic Shop at the Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens, including jewelry, books, and home décor items. (Photo: Museum of Cycladic Art)

ATHENS – According to mythology, the god Eros was the fruit of the union of Aphrodite and the god Ares. It represented the passion, love and emotions of people that create joy and life.

This February, the Museum of Cycladic Art’s Cycladic Shop offers many original gift ideas for Valentine’s Day. Greek and foreign designers, inspired by the exhibitions of the Museum, have created handmade sculptures, heart-shaped decorative objects, original gadgets and also rare jewelry with the theme of Love and Romance for your loved ones.

Among the gift options at the Cycladic Shop and the Museum’s E-Shop are books in the best editions on the market, and the always timeless catalog of the Museum’s emblematic exhibition EROS: From the Theogony of Hesiod to Late Antiquity.

Another original gift idea for your loved ones is a subscription to the Friends of the Museum. Friends enjoy unlimited free entry to the Museum all year round, exclusive privileges, discounts in the Cycladic Shop up to 30% and a unique cultural program full of special activities. More information on gift subscriptions in available online: https://cycladic.gr/.

Purchase gifts online at: https://cycladic.gr/shop with shipping available around the world. Every purchase from the Cycladic Shop supports the work of the Museum.

The Museum of Cycladic Art is located at Neophytou Doukas 4 in Athens.

Phone: (+30) 210 7228321-3

Facebook.com/CycladicArtMuseum

Instagram: @Cycladic_museum

LinkedIn: The Museum of Cycladic Art

The Cycladic Shop operates during the Museum hours and days:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday: 10 AM-5 PM

Thursday: 10 AM-8 PM

Sunday: 11 AM-5 PM

Tuesday closed.