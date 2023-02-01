x

February 1, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 27ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

General News

Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas at the Cycladic Shop

February 1, 2023
By The National Herald
Cycladic Shop Gifts Ideas for Valentines Day
Some of the gift ideas for Valentine’s Day from the Cycladic Shop at the Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens, including jewelry, books, and home décor items. (Photo: Museum of Cycladic Art)

ATHENS – According to mythology, the god Eros was the fruit of the union of Aphrodite and the god Ares. It represented the passion, love and emotions of people that create joy and life.

This February, the Museum of Cycladic Art’s Cycladic Shop offers many original gift ideas for Valentine’s Day. Greek and foreign designers, inspired by the exhibitions of the Museum, have created handmade sculptures, heart-shaped decorative objects, original gadgets and also rare jewelry with the theme of Love and Romance for your loved ones.

Among the gift options at the Cycladic Shop and the Museum’s E-Shop are books in the best editions on the market, and the always timeless catalog of the Museum’s emblematic exhibition EROS: From the Theogony of Hesiod to Late Antiquity.

Another original gift idea for your loved ones is a subscription to the Friends of the Museum. Friends enjoy unlimited free entry to the Museum all year round, exclusive privileges, discounts in the Cycladic Shop up to 30% and a unique cultural program full of special activities. More information on gift subscriptions in available online: https://cycladic.gr/.

Purchase gifts online at: https://cycladic.gr/shop with shipping available around the world. Every purchase from the Cycladic Shop supports the work of the Museum.

The Museum of Cycladic Art is located at Neophytou Doukas 4 in Athens.

Phone: (+30) 210 7228321-3
Facebook.com/CycladicArtMuseum
Instagram: @Cycladic_museum
LinkedIn: The Museum of Cycladic Art
The Cycladic Shop operates during the Museum hours and days:
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday: 10 AM-5 PM
Thursday: 10 AM-8 PM
Sunday: 11 AM-5 PM
Tuesday closed.

RELATED

General News
Delphi AHEPA Chapter 25 Holds Annual Vasilopita Cutting and Initiations

NEW YORK – AHEPA Delphi Chapter 25 held its Annual James A.

General News
Three Shocking Greek Adoption Stories, Three Women Talk to TNH
General News
Pericles Navab Joins Board of The Hellenic Initiative

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.