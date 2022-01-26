x

January 26, 2022

Vaccination Appointments Resume as Normal on Thursday

January 26, 2022
By Athens News Agency
FILE- A medical staff prepares a dose of Modea vaccine as the sign reads in Greek "Vaccine" at Promitheas vaccination mega center in Athens, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Vaccinations of adults and children over 12 years old will be conducted as normal on Thursday, the health ministry announced. Those who are unable to reach the vaccination centres will be able to reschedule their appointment via the relevant platform, the ministry said, as appointment slots are available.

Vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11 that would have been carried out at the General Childrens Hospital in Penteli and at Mega Vaccination Centre “Promitheas” have been postponed. An SMS will be sent to parents with the date and hour of the new appointments. The vaccinations of younger children will be carried out as normal at the other vaccination centres in the system.

New appointments will be booked automatically by the Vaccination Operation “Eleftheria (Freedom)” for the parents and children who are not able to reach these vaccination centres.

Public sector returning to work remotely on Thursday

The public sector is returning to work on Thursday but the interior ministry has recommended that public-sector staff work remotely wherever possible.

All employees whose jobs cannot be done remotely have been asked to make their way to their jobs with due caution, even to arrive later if necessary, while the absence of employees who cannot work remotely and cannot get to work due to the snow will be considered justified.

The above does not apply to staff in critical services, whose job is directly or indirectly linked to managing the repercussions of the weather conditions.

Private businesses should make use of remote working

The Interior Ministry recommended that private sector businesses make the most use of remote working possible when staff returns to work as of Thursday.

“This recommendation mostly concerns businesses that made extensive use of remote working during the previous days,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday were declared emergency holidays, to allow authorities to restore damage from the snowstorm ‘Elpis’ and transportation to return to normal. The public sector on the other hand will return to work remotely, as a regular workday.

