US Embassy’s Twitter Account in Greece Transitions to Amb Tsunis

Politics

ATHENS – The official Twitter account of the United States Embassy in Greece changed over to the incoming Ambassador George J. Tsunis on Friday.

“We are pleased to announce this official account for the next US Ambassador to Greece, George J. Tsunis. Please continue following the new ambassador here for updates on his activities,” tweeted the US Embassy.

Earlier in the day outgoing US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt tweeted one last time from the embassy’s account, also posting a picture of a sailboat on blue waters: “Today marks the end of a 9-year experiment in ambassadorial Twitter diplomacy, as this Embassy account transitions to my successor George Tsunis. You can still find me on my new personal account @geoffpyatt. And thanks to all who engaged and educated me here through so much history.”