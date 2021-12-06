x

December 6, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Politics

US Backs Cyprus Over Turkey for Offshore Energy Drilling Rights

December 6, 2021
By The National Herald
Cyprus Drilling Exercise
People take photos of the 'Tungsten Explored' drilling ship, in the southe coastal city of Laaca, Cyprus, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – In an open shot at Turkey, the United States said Cyprus has the right to license foreign energy companies – including ExxonMobil – to hunt for oil and gas offshore in the island’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ.)

Turkey doesn’t recognize parts of those waters as Cyprus’ and has had research vessels at times guarded by warships drilling in them in defiance of soft European Union sanctions, and with the United Nations refusing to intervene.

Cyprus gave licenses to the US energy giant and its partner Qatar Petroleum which drew an immediate rebuke and warning from Turkey that it wouldn’t allow them to proceed, suggesting its Navy would stop them.

“The US policy on the Republic of Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone is longstanding and has not changed. The United States recognizes the right of the Republic of Cyprus to develop the resources in its exclusive economic zone,” a State Department spokesperson said, reported Kathimerini.

Turkey accused Cyprus of violating its continental shelf by awarding an exploration licence to the two companies, saying it will not allow unauthorized exploration in its self-declared jurisdiction.

Turkish warships previously scared off an energy research vessel of the Italian company Eni that had a license in the EEZ, with no response from Italy and the US didn’t say what would happen if Turkish warships stopped an ExxonMobil ship.

RELATED

Politics
Turkey Won’t Let ExxonMobil, Foreign Energy Firms Drill Off Cyprus

Already hunting for oil and gas off Cyprus in defiance of soft European Union sanctions, Turkey vowed to stop the US' ExxonMobil or foreign energy companies to drill in the waters.

Society
Vatican Takes in 12 Migrants as Pope Denounces Indifference
Society
A Weary Pope Urges Cyprus to Welcome Migrants, Heal Division (Photos)

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

United States

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Initiative (THI) 9th Annual New York Gala took place on December 4, in-person after last year’s virtual-only event, raising over $2 million to provide continued pandemic crisis relief and help foster Greek economic recovery opportunities after months of fiscal challenges.

General News

TAMPA, FL – The problem arose about five years ago.

Church

CASTRO VALLEY, Ca - The Resurrection community came together in love and joy to “honor the past, celebrate the present, and look toward a new and exciting future” with a weekend full of festivities.

Church

Politics

Video

Lawyer: Artist Didn’t Know Michigan Parents Stayed in Studio

A Detroit-area artist whose studio was where the parents of the Oxford High School student charged in a deadly shooting were found by police is cooperating with authorities and didn't know the couple had stayed overnight, his attorney said Sunday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings