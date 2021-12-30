x

Unnamed Greek Online Shop Fined for Not Delivering Goods

December 30, 2021
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Vassilis Papadopoulos)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Vassilis Papadopoulos, FILE)

ATHENS – An electronic online shop that offered goods but didn’t deliver them after taking people’s money was fined 70,000 euros ($79,502) by Greece’s Directorate of Consumer Protection but not named.

It wasn’t said if the fine could be collected either or why it wasn’t identified so that those bilked out of the money would know who was behind it, nor if anyone was being prosecuted for anything.

The company mainly operated in October 2021 and was on several websites – also not named – but one that allowed people to compare prices between stores to find the cheapest available, said Kathimerini.

It closed later that moknth, shutting its offices in Keratsini, Attica, its website and its call center and was taken off the price comparison website following complaints from consumers who said they didn’t receive what they paid for.

Consumers were advised to use a debit or credit card for online shopping and not a bank transfer which would be far harder to collect compensation, although many do cash on delivery for protection.

 

