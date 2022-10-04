x

October 4, 2022

Unidentified Woman Killed Falling off Hill Next to Acropolis

October 4, 2022
By Athens News Agency
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Stelios Misinas, FILE)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Stelios Misinas, FILE)

ATHENS – An unidentified woman who fell off the Areopagus Hill next to the Athens Acropolis has been recovered dead, the Hellenic Police announced on Tuesday.

Police said the woman fell off the hill shortly before 13:00 for reasons that have not yet been identified and was rushed to Evangelismos Hospital in an ambulance.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

