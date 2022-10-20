x

October 20, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.98 USD

NYC 41ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Society

UK Judge Gives “Honest” Pedophile Reprieve for Greek Vacation

October 20, 2022
By The National Herald
KOS
Kos. (Photo by EUROKINISSI/GIORGOS PAPAPOSTOLOU)

LONDON – A judge in the United Kingdom, praising a convicted pedophile for admitting his predilection as a predator of children, allowed him to take a vacation to the Greek island of Kos before he’s sentenced Nov. 18.

Matthew Thompson was found guilty of sexual assault in 10 cases as well as penetrating a child, sexual activity with a child and taking indecent photos of his victims but he pleaded he had already paid for the trip and the judge relented.

In a report on the case, the BBC said that Judge Jonathan Gibson agreed not to revoke Thompson’s bail but it wasn’t said if there any kind of guarantees the pedophile would return or flee.

“You’ve pleaded guilty and you will of course get proper credit for your guilty pleas in due course when you’re sentenced,” the judge told Thompson, indicating further leniency despite the depravity of the crimes.

After her client submitted his guilty pleas, Thompson’s legal representative Gillian Batts said he wished to go on his pre-planned and already-paid-for vacation to Kos and the judge smiled on the request.

Reports said Thompson would leave Oct. 20 and is supposed to return on Oct. 27.  Batts said the serious nature of the case makes it appropriate for her client to report to police when he returns.

Batts told the court she advised Thompson he would also need to “sign on” as a sex offender with the police before leaving for his trip.

During the 10-minute hearing, Gibson approved it as part of Thompson’s bail conditions, adding “ … you are now subject to the sex offender registration provisions and you’ll need to report to the police to do that before you go.”

The Telegraph reported Thompson’s crimes “involved multiple assaults on two girls, who cannot be named for legal reasons,” no report on whether their families were allowed to give victim impact statements.

RELATED

Politics
Government to Subsidise Rooftop Solar Panels by Up to 60 Pct

ATHENS - Rooftop photovoltaic panels combined with power storage (batteries) will be subsidised by to 60 pct in an upcoming programme that has been announced by the government, the secretary general for energy at the environment and energy ministry, Alexandra Sdoukou, said at the Renewable and Storage Forum on Thursday.

Politics
Olympia Forum III: Staikouras ‘More Optimistic’ about Handling of Energy Crisis
Economy
Industrial Turnover Index Up 42% in August

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

PM Mitsotakis: The Safety of All of Us Is Our First Priority (Video)

ATHENS - The safety of all of us is our first priority, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the beginning of his speech on Wednesday at an event organised by the Ministry of Citizen Protection on security and the reduction of crime.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings