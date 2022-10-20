UK Judge Gives “Honest” Pedophile Reprieve for Greek Vacation

Society

LONDON – A judge in the United Kingdom, praising a convicted pedophile for admitting his predilection as a predator of children, allowed him to take a vacation to the Greek island of Kos before he’s sentenced Nov. 18.

Matthew Thompson was found guilty of sexual assault in 10 cases as well as penetrating a child, sexual activity with a child and taking indecent photos of his victims but he pleaded he had already paid for the trip and the judge relented.

In a report on the case, the BBC said that Judge Jonathan Gibson agreed not to revoke Thompson’s bail but it wasn’t said if there any kind of guarantees the pedophile would return or flee.

“You’ve pleaded guilty and you will of course get proper credit for your guilty pleas in due course when you’re sentenced,” the judge told Thompson, indicating further leniency despite the depravity of the crimes.

After her client submitted his guilty pleas, Thompson’s legal representative Gillian Batts said he wished to go on his pre-planned and already-paid-for vacation to Kos and the judge smiled on the request.

Reports said Thompson would leave Oct. 20 and is supposed to return on Oct. 27. Batts said the serious nature of the case makes it appropriate for her client to report to police when he returns.

Batts told the court she advised Thompson he would also need to “sign on” as a sex offender with the police before leaving for his trip.

During the 10-minute hearing, Gibson approved it as part of Thompson’s bail conditions, adding “ … you are now subject to the sex offender registration provisions and you’ll need to report to the police to do that before you go.”

The Telegraph reported Thompson’s crimes “involved multiple assaults on two girls, who cannot be named for legal reasons,” no report on whether their families were allowed to give victim impact statements.