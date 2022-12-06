Two People Arrested in Serres for Fatal Explosion at City’s Primary School

Society

Explosion at Primary School in Serres on Monday, December 5, 2022. (Photo by Anexartitos.gr / EUROKINISSI).

SERRES – Two men were arrested in the northern Greek city of Serres on Tuesday in relation to an explosion at the city’s 9th primary school that killed an 11-year-old student and injured two boys aged 6 and 10.

The explosion occured on Monday at the school’s boiler room, which blew the door out onto the school yard, hitting the boys during their break time.

Police said they arrested a 52-year-old contractor and a 43-year-old electrician, noting that these people recently carried out the upgrading of the school’s heating system from an oil boiler to a geothermal system.

The case file drawn up against the two men includes manslaughter by negligence and an explosion by negligence, among other charges.