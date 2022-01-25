x

January 25, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 0ºF

ATHENS 0ºF

Politics

Two Greek Politicans in Unraveled Novartis Alleged Scandal Cleared

January 25, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yorgos Kontarinis)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – Just as two Greek investigative journalists are being questioned for reporting on an alleged scandal surrounding the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis, two politicians accused in the case were cleared.

Financial prosecutors stopped a probe into two leading members of the ruling New Democracy government, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis and former European Commissioner Dimitri Avramopoulos.

They were among 10 rivals of the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA which said the case was the biggest scandal in modern Greek history despite offering no proof, the targets saying it was a political witch hunt before it fell apart.

The investigators said there was no evidence beyond the word of alleged whistleblowers who said they thought the politicians took bribes, but which prosecutors haven’t been able to prove or uncover.

The case was looking into whether anyone took money from Novartis – which the company denied – to further its share of the drug market in Greece, which set off back-and-forth of accusations between the parties.

Prosecutors said the testimonies the protected witnesses – whose identities were supposed to be kept confidential before two names leaked out – who said they overheard the politicians took money.

Investigators said Georgiadis, a former health minister, didn’t favor Novartis nor damage the interests of competitor companies nor was there any indication he was bribed.

Prosecutors also said that the analysis of Avramopoulos’ accounts did not reveal any payments from Novartis although the case has lingered for several years and shows no signs of ending.

RELATED

Society
Greece’s Snow Lockdown Will Continue, Public Services Stay Shut

ATHENS – Greek schools, public offices and most businesses will remain closed for a forth day on Jan 26, the aftermath of a predicted snow storm that still caught response apparatus off guard and saw some major roads closed.

Society
Greece: Shutdowns of Schools Extended to Wednesday
Society
Drivers Stuck on Snow-Covered Greek Highway to Get 2,000 Euros

Top Stories

Society

ATHENS — A severe weather front has hit Greece, with below-freezing temperatures and snowfall in many parts of the country, including the capital Athens and many Aegean islands.

Events

BROOMALL, PA – The community of St Luke in Broomall held the annual cutting of the Vasilopita event on January 23.

Society

ATHENS – Women in Greece – those who survive – are coming out to report domestic violence that has become endemic in the county, with 5,705 cases in the first 10 months of 2021, when there was a rash of femicide.

Economy

Culture

Video

Biden Caught on Hot Mic Swearing at Fox News Reporter

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden responded to a question about inflation by calling a Fox News reporter a vulgarity.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings