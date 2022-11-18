Turkish F-16s Fly over Kastellorizo and Ro

Society

ATHENS – A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter aircraft entered the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) on Friday without submitting flight plans and infringed Greek airspace at 13:40, the Hellenic National Defence General Staff said.

The Turkish planes flew over the island of Kastellorizo and then the islet of Ro, one minute later, at a height of 24,000 feet.

They were recognised and intercepted by Greek fighter planes, in accordance with international rules and standard practice.