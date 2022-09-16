x

September 16, 2022

Turkey: 6 Migrants Dead in the Aegean Sea in 2 Events

September 16, 2022
By Associated Press
Greece Helicopter Crash
FILE- A coast guard vessel takes part in a search and rescue operation near the eastern Aegean Sea island of Samos, Greece, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. A firefighting helicopter battling a blaze on the Greek island of Samos has crashed into the sea, authorities say. Three of the crew of four have been located, but only one, a Romanian pilot, has been confirmed alive. (AP Photo/Michael Svarnias)

ISTANBUL — Turkey’s coast guard says five people were found dead Friday after a migrant boat sank in the Aegean Sea.

The boat, carrying 20 people, sank off the coast of western Izmir province early Friday, according to the coast guard statement. Fourteen people were rescued. Rescue efforts for one missing person were continuing with four coast guard boats, a dive team and a helicopter.

Further south, the body of another migrant was recovered from the sea near the tourist destination of Bodrum in Mugla province. The Turkish Coast Guard said its units intercepted a rubber dinghy late Thursday and detained 12 migrants and a suspected smuggler. The migrants said four others had fallen into the sea as the dinghy tried to evade the coast guard. Rescuers found three survivors and the body of the fourth person.

Migrants try to enter the European Union by illegally leaving Turkey on boats and dinghies to make the dangerous journey to Greek islands in the Aegean Sea.

Floodwaters are receding in Pakistan's worst-hit southern Sindh province, officials said Friday, a potentially bright sign in an ongoing crisis that has left hundreds of thousands of people homeless in the impoverished South Asian country.

