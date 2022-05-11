x

May 11, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 56ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Politics

Tsipras Calls On Everyone to Vote for SYRIZA Elections

May 11, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ÔÓÉÐÑÁÓ ÁËÅÎÇÓ ÓÕÑÉÆÁ ÓÕÆÇÔÇÓÇ ÓÔÇÍ ÏËÏÌÅËÅÉÁ ÔÇÓ ÂÏÕËÇÓ ÍÓ ÔÏÕ ÕÐ. ÅÈÍÉÊÇÓ ÁÌÕÍÁÓ (ÊÏÍÔÁÑÉÍÇÓ ÃÉÙÑÃÏÓ EUROKNISSI)
Greek leader of main opposition Syriza party Alexis Tsipras speaks during a parliament session in Athens, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – “It is possible through a progressive government to put an end to this process of impoverishment through inflation, to social injustice, to the spending of public money, to this regime,” main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras said on Wednesday in an interview with “Radio Thessaloniki”, in the framework of his tour to the city.

Tsipras said that those who are indignant with what is happening are not the SYRIZA voters but “all the citizens”.

“When they see some peole earning millions and at the same time they are not in a position to pay for electricity, supermarkets, petrol, and inflation has reached 10 pct, this is not sustainable,” he said. Addressing a call for participation in Sunday’s internal party process, he pointed out that anyone who comes to the polls that day can vote for the election of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader.

He pointed out that a qualitative transformation means that they will have the opportunity to make critical decisions “for the future of the country, not only for SYRIZA”. He called on the democratic, progressive citizens “to come to the polls to strengthen the process and send a clear message of political change.”

He stressed that “we are fighting to bring hope back to the country.”

RELATED

Politics
Oikonomou: National Support Programme Covers the Total of the Society

ATHENS - "The high prices in fuel are another problem next to the one of high elecricity rates which was very hard for all the society and continues to be hard as a consequence of all those we are experiencing.

Sciences
Battery-Powered Greek Island Bets on Green Future (Photos)
Politics
Dep. FM Fragogiannis to Visit Berlin and Stockholm

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Ode to Beauty- The 28th Kalamata International Dance Festival, July 15-24

ATHENS – "After almost three decades, the Kalamata International Dance Festival is the leading and most important dance event in our country and one of the most important European festivals in its field with an international impact," said Minister of Culture and Sports Lina Mendoni during the official presentation of the 28th Festival’s program which was held in the Ministry’s auditorium, on May 10.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings