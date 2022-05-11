Tsipras Calls On Everyone to Vote for SYRIZA Elections

Politics

ATHENS – “It is possible through a progressive government to put an end to this process of impoverishment through inflation, to social injustice, to the spending of public money, to this regime,” main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras said on Wednesday in an interview with “Radio Thessaloniki”, in the framework of his tour to the city.

Tsipras said that those who are indignant with what is happening are not the SYRIZA voters but “all the citizens”.

“When they see some peole earning millions and at the same time they are not in a position to pay for electricity, supermarkets, petrol, and inflation has reached 10 pct, this is not sustainable,” he said. Addressing a call for participation in Sunday’s internal party process, he pointed out that anyone who comes to the polls that day can vote for the election of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader.

He pointed out that a qualitative transformation means that they will have the opportunity to make critical decisions “for the future of the country, not only for SYRIZA”. He called on the democratic, progressive citizens “to come to the polls to strengthen the process and send a clear message of political change.”

He stressed that “we are fighting to bring hope back to the country.”