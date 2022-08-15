x

Tourist Influx in Greece Drives Up Use of Air Ambulance Calls

August 15, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Stelios Misinas, FILE)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Stelios Misinas, FILE)

ATHENS – As smaller Greek islands have a shortage of doctors and staff, so many tourists are pouring into Greece this year as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes that it’s brought a dramatic increase in the use of air ambulances for the ill or injured.

The number of missions is expected to be the highest in 10 years, said Kathimerini, noting that there were 23 alone on one day – Aug. 3 – from popular Cycladic islands as well as 11 water ambulance transports.

From the beginning of the year to the end of July, there were 571 air ambulance flights carrying 721 patients, the report said, those reserved for the most serious cases. It wasn’t said if tourists have to pay for them if they don’t have special travel insurance to cover the cost nor how much a flight is.

Those figures were more than the number of patients flown fore all of 2021 when it was 640. More than half of the air ambulance missions were carried out by the two planes and two helicopters donated to EKAB ambulance service by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, the report said.

Police Say Refugees Stuck on Evros River Islet Not On Greek Land

ATHENS - Several dozen refugees reportedly on an islet on the Evros River which is the border between Greece and Turkey are in limbo and begging to be rescued but Greece says they're on Turkish territory – which isn't helping them.

Without UK Law Change, Greece Fears Parthenon Marbles Lost Forever
Tourist Hordes Visting Greece While Many Greeks Stay Home

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald's Educator of the Year.

