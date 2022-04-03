x

April 3, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 44ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

SPORTS

Top Sports Personalities Return to Celebrate 10 Years of Navarino Challenge

April 3, 2022
By The National Herald
2_Running_Navarino Challenge
Running at the Navarino Challenge. Photo: Navarino Challenge

ATHENS – The best wellness event in Europe and second in the world, Navarino Challenge returns with its key message “sports unites people” bringing all people together, without discrimination while celebrating its 10th anniversary through sports, tourism, and the history of Messinia.

Amateur and professional athletes from Greece and abroad will participate in the celebration of sports tourism October 21-23 at Costa Navarino and Pylos.

This year’s Navarino Challenge, which now bears its new 10th anniversary logo, includes more than 30 sports activities with the presence of Olympic athletes alongside amateur athletes of all ages and abilities.

The teaser video for Navarino Challenge 2022:

Running in the magical Voidokilia – Register now

The participants will have the opportunity to run again this year crossing the dreamy beach of Voidokilia with Greek-American ultramarathon runner Konstantinos Dean Karnazes. The remarkable athlete will visit our country this year with his entire family and as a leading ambassador will strengthen for another year the participation of the Greek-American community that began 10 years ago.

Runners can secure their participation from now on and take advantage of the early bird prices, by completing the form online: https://bit.ly/3qUEAHX .

Honored guests from 2013 until today

Since 2013, the year that Navarino Challenge started, the event has honored great sports personalities who will be present again this year such as Panagiotis Giannakis, Dean Karnazes, Periklis Iakovakis, Alexandros Nikolaidis, Michalis Triantafyllidis, and Dimitris Theodorakakos.

One of this year’s honorees will be the European champion and 11-time triathlon champion in Greece Grigoris Souvatzoglou.

The new ambassadors of Navarino Challenge

High intensity training at the Navarino Challenge. Photo: Navarino Challenge

Navarino Challenge brings new personalities to its 10th anniversary, including Christina Flampouri, the only Greek woman who has conquered the seven highest peaks in the world, who will be responsible for the indoor climbing activity, and Georgia Kaltsi, the great wheelchair, basketball, and fencing athlete.

Navarino Challenge at the top of the 2022 Sports Marketing Awards

The award-winning sports tourism event Navarino Challenge excelled for another year at the Sports Marketing Awards, the institution that highlights the “champions” of Sports Marketing in Greece, receiving a total of seven awards. More specifically, the event received three Gold Awards in the Most Innovative Use of Content Creators & Influencers, Running & Live Well, and Best Native Advertising Campaign categories, three Silver Awards in the Sports Tourism, Best Strategy for Branding, and Kids / Youth / Grassroots categories, as well as one Bronze Award in the Best New Sponsorship category for the sponsorship of Nestle Fitness, proving its steady upward trend, credibility, and innovation as an event in the field of sports and tourism.

Accolades in the #BeactiveHellas program among 700 events

Navarino Challenge which highlights the authentic values ​​of the sports ideal with activities that promote the Olympic spirit and participation of people of all ages, while educating young people alongside model athletes and Olympians, was distinguished among more than 700 events from the #BeactiveHellas program of the European Commission which is held under the auspices of the General Secretariat of Sports.

The Beachathlon at the Navarino Challenge. Photo: Navarino Challenge

Costa Navarino and The Westin Resort Costa Navarino are the Official Hospitality Sponsors.

Navarino Challenge will take place under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, whose mission is the formulation of the tourism policy and the executive planning of the tourist development of Greece.

The event is organized by ActiveMedia Group which is also responsible for the event’s Sports Production.

Hashtags: #navarinochallenge #costanavarino #sportsunitespeople #10yearsNavarinoChallenge #eatwell #runwell #livewell

Website: www.navarinochallenge.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Navarinochallenge

Instagram: http://instagram.com/navarinochallenge

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NavarinoC

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/NavarinoChallenge

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@navarino_challenge

The Navarino Challenge returns October 21-23. Photo: Navarino Challenge

RELATED

SPORTS
Liverpool Tops Watford 2-0, Keeps Heat on City in Title Race

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool kept the heat on Manchester City in the Premier League title race by beating relegation-threatened Watford 2-0 on Saturday thanks to Diogo Jota’s 20th goal of the season in all competitions and Fabinho's late penalty.

SPORTS
Giannis Passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as Bucks’ All-Time Scoring Leader
SPORTS
Greek Soccer Fans Laugh at Hooligan Violence Alleged Crackdown

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Asia Minor Catastrophe Event Featuring Tokei Maru Screening on April 9

THESSALONIKI – Commemorating the centennial of the Asia Minor Catastrophe, a free screening of the animated documentary Tokei Maru by Zachos Samoladas will be presented on Saturday, April 9, 7 PM, at the KAPPA 2000 Amphitheater in Perea in ​​the Municipality of Thermaikos.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings