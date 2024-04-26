2024 NFL Draft: List of First Round Picks

SPORTS

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the New England Patriots with the third overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

DETROIT – The players selected in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night in Detroit.

1. Chicago Bears (via trade with Carolina) – Caleb Williams, QB, 6-foot-1, 214 pounds, USC.

Scouting report: Mahomes-esque traits with the instincts, mobility and arm talent to breakdown a defense even when it does everything right. The only questions about the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner are playing within structure because the structure so often broke down at USC.

2. Washington Commanders – Jayden Daniels, QB, 6-3, 210, LSU

Scouting report: Accurate deep passer and explosive runner with a slender frame. The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner scrambles to run, not necessarily to create opportunities to pass.

3. New England Patriots – Drake Maye, QB, 6-4, 223, North Carolina

Scouting report: Size, arm strength and athleticism are ideal. Can make a variety of throws with accuracy, but can be erratic and reckless at times, trying too hard to be a playmaker.

4. Arizona Cardinals – Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, 6-3, 209, Ohio State

Scouting report: Precise route-runner with superb body control. Strong and explosive. Not elusive after the catch and blocking could use more consistent effort, but one of the most polished receiver prospects to enter the NFL in years.

5. Los Angeles Chargers – Joe Alt, OT, 6-8, 321, Notre Dame

Scouting report: Technically sound, huge and strong. Not an exceptional athlete, but the three-year starter’s worst-case scenario seems to be solid NFL starter.

6. New York Giants – Malik Nabers, WR, 6-2, 199, LSU

Scouting report: Smooth deep threat with breakaway acceleration was LSU’s career leader in receiving yards and receptions. Will be challenged to play with more power at the next level.

7. Tennessee Titans – JC Latham, OT, 6-5, 342, Alabama

Scouting report: Massive and dominant run blocking right tackle who at times struggled to recognize blitzes and recover.

8. Atlanta Falcons – Michael Penix Jr., QB, 6-2, 216, Washington

Scouting report: Prolific left-handed passer with accuracy and arm strength to attack the whole field. His injury history (knee and shoulders), age (24) and questions about his ability deliver consistently when pressured made him a polarizing prospect.

9. Chicago Bears – Rome Odunze, WR, 6-2, 212, Washington

Scouting report: Exceptional ball skills and reliable hands. Not quite as explosive as Harrison and Nabers but Penix’s top target was probably more consistent.

10. Minnesota Vikings (via trade with New York Jets) – J.J. McCarthy, QB, 6-2, 219, Michigan

Scouting report: A difficult prospect to evaluate. Has all the physical tools plus scores well on intangibles such as leadership and maturity, but Michigan’s run-heavy scheme did not ask much of him compared to other top quarterbacks.

11. New York Jets (via trade with Minnesota) – Olu Fashanu, OT, 6-6, 312, Penn State

Scouting report: Checks all the boxes for size, athleticism and character. Was not as consistently dominant as tools suggest he should have been, but he’s also a relatively young (turns 22 in December) and inexperienced player (started playing in high school) for someone who spent four years in college.

12. Denver Broncos – Bo Nix, QB, 6-2, 215, Oregon

Scouting report: One of the most experienced quarterbacks to ever come out of college with a record 61 career starts. The 24-year-old Auburn transfer has good mobility and solid arm strength, but misses some makeable downfield throws. Has he already peaked?

13. Las Vegas Raiders – Brock Bowers, TE, 6-3, 243, Georgia

Scouting report: Elite athlete, with excellent hands and the speed and toughness to turn routine plays into huge gains after the catch. In today’s NFL, he’s a bit undersized, which could limit how he’s used as a blocker.

14. New Orleans Saints – Taliese Fuaga, OT, 6-5, 324, Oregon State

Scouting report: Powerful run blocker who plays with excellent balance. There is some concern his average athleticism and wingspan could push him to guard.

15. Indianapolis Colts – Laiatu Latu, DE, 6-4, 259, UCLA

Scouting report: Skilled and technically proficient pass rusher with good size. Neither his burst nor power are elite, but the whole package works. A neck injury forced him to medically retire in 2020 at Washington, but transferred to UCLA and became a star.

16. Seattle Seahawks – Byron Murphy II, DT, 6-0, 297, Texas

Scouting report: Plays low and explosive and often ends up in the backfield, but needs to finish more plays when he gets there.

17. Minnesota Vikings (via trade from Jacksonville) – Dallas Turner, OLB, 6-2, 247, Alabama

Scouting report: Long and twitchy athlete who bursts off the edge. Wiry frame is unlikely to hold much more bulk.

18. Cincinnati Bengals – Amarius Mims, OT, 6-7, 340, Georgia

Scouting report: If an NFL offensive tackle could be designed in a lab, that player would have Mims’ combination of size and athleticism. He just hasn’t played a lot of ball compared to the other tackles, with just eight career starts.

19. Los Angeles Rams – Jared Verse, DE, 6-3, 254, Florida State

Scouting report: Nonstop in pass rush and run pursuit, but could use to refine his technique and tackling after starting is college career at UAlbany in New York.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers – Troy Fautanu, OT, 6-4, 317, Washington

Scouting report: Maybe the most athletic of the tackles and plays with an edge. Less than ideal length could push him off left tackle and inside.

21. Miami Dolphins – Chop Robinson, DE, 6-2, 254, Penn State

Scouting report: Freaky quickness off the line, but was more disruptive than dominant as he failed to finish plays. Ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash at the combine.

22. Philadelphia Eagles – Quinyon Mitchell, CB, 6-0, 195, Toledo

Scouting report: The best size, strength, speed combo among the cornerback class, but how much was he tested in the MAC? He looked just fine at the Senior Bowl, though.

23. Jacksonville Jaguars (via trade with Minnesota through Cleveland from Houston) – Brian Thomas, WR, 6-2, 209, LSU

Scouting report: Top-end speed is elite and with a bigger frame than his teammate Nabers, but could use more polish as a route-runner. Led the nation with 17 TD catches.

24. Detroit Lions (via trade with Dallas) – Terrion Arnold, CB, 5-11, 189, Alabama

Scouting report: Sound and aggressive cover corner who has a less than top-end speed. He ran a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash at the combine.

25. Green Bay Packers

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)

28. Buffalo Bills

29. Dallas Cowboys (via trade from Detroit)

30. Baltimore Ravens

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs