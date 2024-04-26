x

April 26, 2024

Jurgen Klopp Says Arne Slot Would Take on the ‘Best Job in The World’ at Liverpool

April 26, 2024
By Associated Press
Britain Soccer Premier League
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp looks on during the warm up before the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Liverpool at Craven Cottage stadium in London, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Jurgen Klopp has told Arne Slot that he will be taking over the “best job in the world” if the Dutchman is appointed as the next Liverpool manager.

The Feyenoord coach has emerged as the favorite to succeed Klopp after confirming that negotiations have started between the clubs. Slot said he wanted to take up one of the most daunting tasks in soccer by succeeding the Anfield great.

“Best job in the world, best club in the world,” Klopp said Friday, adding that his team’s recent losses may make it easier for a new manager to come in.

“Obviously now I even help by not finishing on a high, which it looks like, so there is space for improvement,” Klopp said. “Great job, great team, fantastic people. He would take a really, really interesting job.”

Klopp is standing down at the end of the season after more than eight years at Liverpool in which he has won a full set of trophies including the Premier League and Champions League.

Klopp had been hoping to leave on a high by leading Liverpool to a second league title of his reign. But a 2-0 loss at Everton on Wednesday has left Arsenal and Manchester City as the leading contenders to be crowned champion. Liverpool was also eliminated in the Europa League quarterfinals by Atalanta.

Klopp said he liked Slot’s style of soccer, but has not been involved in the negotiations over his potential appointment.

“If he’s the solution I’m more than happy. It’s not up to me to judge these things, but it all sounds really good to me,” Klopp said.

The 45-year-old Slot won the Dutch league title last season and the Dutch Cup this year.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso had been the favorite to succeed Klopp before committing his future to the German champion. Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim had been another contender.


By JAMES ROBSON AP Soccer Writer

