TNH on the Scene with Ukrainian Refugees in Poland, What the People Say

General News

WARSAW – On March 29, The National Herald was in Warsaw to speak with the people there, Ukrainians and Poles, about the situation as women and children of all ages have fled the Russian invasion and sought refuge in Poland.

Ukrainian flags are flown everywhere, and children who, while a few days ago lost everything, still have innocence and hope in their eyes.

Mothers waiting in a corner with their children in their arms and trying to look tough and strong are looking for a way to get back on their feet again, as many of them walk alone as their husbands are left behind to fight.

In the weeks following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, nearly two million people have fled their homes and property in order to find a safe haven in Poland.

In the Polish capital, TNH spoke with the people before heading to the Polish-Ukrainian border. The Poles shared views and concerns about the situation in their neighboring country, but also about fear of a possible Russian invasion of their own country.

It should be noted that Polish society has warmly welcomed Ukrainian refugees.

“I lost my aunt and cousin in the war”

Marina Dimina, 26, who is Ukrainian and has lived in Poland for the last four years, previously lived in Kyiv with her family. “My mother and siblings arrived in Poland a few weeks ago. At the sound of the first war sirens, they left by train in order to come and find me,” she told TNH.

Then, with tears in her eyes and agony sketched on her youthful face, she spoke of the loss of her relatives, “I am afraid, I am very afraid. My aunt and cousin went missing after a shell exploded in the apartment building where they lived.”

“Putin is a sick man”

Vladimir is a 45-year-old Pole who works as a taxi driver. During a journey and hearing the writer’s question about his view of the situation in the neighboring country, his polite physiognomy turned nervous and abrupt. He asked: “I do not think you are one of them?” Once he was assured him of the author’s origin and that she asks this question for the sake of reporting. “Okay, madam,” he said. “I will tell you everything then. Putin is a sick man trying to become a tsar like Lenin and Stalin. The problem is not recent, you, the people in other countries, just do not see it because you did not experience it.”

“The man is mentally ill and I hope Europe does something and helps the suffering Ukrainian brothers and sisters,” he told TNH. “We are talking about a ruthless man. I expect everything from him. All. One day he may wake up and say let’s deal with them, too. He is an unpredictable man. I’m sorry for the Russians who, thanks to him, will have this reputation.”

Patricia is a 26-year-old Polish woman who works as a hotel manager in the center of Warsaw. Speaking to TNH, she expressed her fears and concerns about a possible Russian invasion of her country. “Everywhere you see today, the tide of protectionist sentiment is flowing. But seeing all this I am very scared. I do not hide from you that many times I wake up at night thinking that something will happen. I have friends in Ukraine and I know firsthand what they have gone through.”