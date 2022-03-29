x

March 29, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 31ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to the best in independent Greek journalism starting as low as $1/week.

Subscribe

General News

TNH on the Scene with Ukrainian Refugees in Poland, What the People Say

March 29, 2022
By Anna Sarigianni
anna in warsaw
Marina Dimina with TNH's Anna Sarigianni in Warsaw, Poland. Photo: TNH/ Anna Sarigianni

WARSAW – On March 29, The National Herald was in Warsaw to speak with the people there, Ukrainians and Poles, about the situation as women and children of all ages have fled the Russian invasion and sought refuge in Poland.

Ukrainian flags are flown everywhere, and children who, while a few days ago lost everything, still have innocence and hope in their eyes.

Mothers waiting in a corner with their children in their arms and trying to look tough and strong are looking for a way to get back on their feet again, as many of them walk alone as their husbands are left behind to fight.

In the weeks following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, nearly two million people have fled their homes and property in order to find a safe haven in Poland.

In the Polish capital, TNH spoke with the people before heading to the Polish-Ukrainian border. The Poles shared views and concerns about the situation in their neighboring country, but also about fear of a possible Russian invasion of their own country.

It should be noted that Polish society has warmly welcomed Ukrainian refugees.

The National Herald on the scene with Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw, Poland. Photo: TNH/ Anna Sarigianni

“I lost my aunt and cousin in the war”

Marina Dimina, 26, who is Ukrainian and has lived in Poland for the last four years, previously lived in Kyiv with her family. “My mother and siblings arrived in Poland a few weeks ago. At the sound of the first war sirens, they left by train in order to come and find me,” she told TNH.

Then, with tears in her eyes and agony sketched on her youthful face, she spoke of the loss of her relatives, “I am afraid, I am very afraid. My aunt and cousin went missing after a shell exploded in the apartment building where they lived.”

The National Herald on the scene with Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw, Poland. Photo: TNH/ Anna Sarigianni

“Putin is a sick man”

Vladimir is a 45-year-old Pole who works as a taxi driver. During a journey and hearing the writer’s question about his view of the situation in the neighboring country, his polite physiognomy turned nervous and abrupt. He asked: “I do not think you are one of them?” Once he was assured him of the author’s origin and that she asks this question for the sake of reporting. “Okay, madam,” he said. “I will tell you everything then. Putin is a sick man trying to become a tsar like Lenin and Stalin. The problem is not recent, you, the people in other countries, just do not see it because you did not experience it.”

“The man is mentally ill and I hope Europe does something and helps the suffering Ukrainian brothers and sisters,” he told TNH. “We are talking about a ruthless man. I expect everything from him. All. One day he may wake up and say let’s deal with them, too. He is an unpredictable man. I’m sorry for the Russians who, thanks to him, will have this reputation.”

The National Herald on the scene with Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw, Poland. Photo: TNH/ Anna Sarigianni

Patricia is a 26-year-old Polish woman who works as a hotel manager in the center of Warsaw. Speaking to TNH, she expressed her fears and concerns about a possible Russian invasion of her country. “Everywhere you see today, the tide of protectionist sentiment is flowing. But seeing all this I am very scared. I do not hide from you that many times I wake up at night thinking that something will happen. I have friends in Ukraine and I know firsthand what they have gone through.”

RELATED

General News
TNH with His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew in Poland

WARSAW – His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, during his official visit to Poland, presided over prayers for peace at St.

General News
CEO George Sakellaris: Ameresco’s Longevity Sets the Company apart
General News
Greek-American Ted Leonsis’ Charitable Foundation & Group Gift $200K to UDC

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Traveling Art, an Inclusive Documentary

ATHENS - “Art is one type of effective medicine,” says author Vassilis Vassilikos.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings