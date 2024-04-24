A Tribute to Mothers in the Heart of Tribeca at Four Seasons New York Downtown

General News

Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown, the award-winning hotel located in the heart of Manhattan’s TriBeCa neighborhood, has hand-selected Maria Tampakis for the role of Executive Chef. Photo: Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown

NEW YORK – In the vibrant streets of Tribeca, the luxury lifestyle icon Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown is setting the stage for a Mother’s Day celebration that transcends the typical. Whether it’s a serene day at the hotel’s Forbes Five-Star Spa or a gourmet night in, this downtown retreat is perfect for those eager to spoil their mothers in unparalleled style.

Downtown Serenity for Mother’s Day at The Spa

Elevate her usual day off with a meticulously crafted spa experience by Spa Director Eric Smith at Four Seasons New York Downtown. Her day of ‘Downtown Serenity’ starts with exclusive access to the hotel’s elegant swimming pool, providing a serene escape from the city buzz. She’ll then enjoy the spa’s luxurious amenities including a steam room that promises utter relaxation. The bespoke spa session includes a 60-minute tailored massage by 111SKIN that promises to dissolve stress and a personalized 60-minute Omorovicza facial that will brighten and rejuvenate her skin. The indulgence concludes with a deluxe manicure and pedicure ensuring she leaves feeling pampered from head to toe.

To book: Downtown Serenity for Mother’s Day is priced at $775 (exclusive of tax and gratuity) and has a duration of 4 hours. To book, please call +1-646-880-1999.

Innovative In-Room Dining with a Michelin Touch

Executive Chef Maria Tampakis has infused innovative gastronomy into esteemed in-room dining experiences with the Restaurant-in-Room Chef Series. Available exclusively to Hotel guests, Chef Maria has collaborated with Chef Mitsunobu Nagae of the Michelin-starred restaurant l’abeille to bring the essence of New York’s fine dining destinations straight to the comfort of guests’ rooms. Mom can enjoy crispy scallops with sunchoke velouté before indulging in a wagyu teriyaki burger and for dessert, fresh fish and pistachio beignets with tartar sauce.

To book: Book online: https://shorturl.at/orHV4, or please call +1-646-880-1985.

Personalized Styling with Moda Operandi: A Fashion Journey for Mother’s Day

Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown offers an exclusive fashion-forward journey through its Fashion First collaboration with Moda Operandi. This experience is tailored to enhance each guest’s personal style, allowing them to immerse in the vibrant essence of Manhattan fashion. The Moda Operandi stylists curate a selection of pieces that reflect the dynamic spirit of the city, ensuring each wardrobe is as distinctive and captivating as the city itself, perfect for honoring mothers with a touch of elegance and style.

To book: Explore here: https://shorturl.at/ekoxP and contact the hotel vie email: [email protected].

Let’s Celebrate Mom

For those looking to provide mom with the pinnacle of Mother’s Day celebrations, Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown has dreamt up the Let’s Celebrate package. Featuring a chef-inspired welcome amenity, a bottle of bubbly, and guaranteed late check-out, Four Seasons is curating the ultimate overnight experience ensuring a memorable stay

To book: Book online or please call +1-646-880-1990

For more information and to stay up-to-date on all experiences and offers at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown, click here: https://shorturl.at/orHV4, follow the property’s official Instagram channel: https://www.instagram.com/fsnydowntown/ and visit The Art of Living: https://theartofliving.nyc/.