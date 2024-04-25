Meraki Greek Bistro Now Open in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

General News

From Greece to Miami to Brooklyn, Meraki Greek Bistro is now open in Williamsburg at 252 Grand Street. Photo: Courtesy of Meraki

BROOKLYN, NY – From Greece to Miami to Brooklyn, Meraki Greek Bistro is now open in Williamsburg at 252 Grand Street.

The Meraki Hospitality Group, established in 2016 by owners Giannis Kotsos and Alex Karavias, has four locations in Florida, including Meraki Greek Bistro in Coconut Grove and downtown Miami.

According to the Meraki website, ‘meraki’ is “to do something with soul, creativity, artistry or love. To put something of yourself into your work,” and the group’s success is certainly a testament to their ‘meraki.’

The Brooklyn location’s managing partner Michael Georgoulakos told Greenpointers.com that “we did a very soft opening [in March] to work out any kinks. We are planning to do a grand opening once the garden in our backyard is completed.”

“The neighborhood’s response has been great for those who knew that we opened,” Georgoulakos added, Greenpointers reported.

Of the owners, Georgoulakos told Greenpointers in a previous interview that “they have had much success over the years in Miami and their dream was for one day to open a Meraki in New York. We felt that the Meraki brand would fit perfectly in Williamsburg, and we couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this multicultural community.”

Kotsos is also the chef at the Brooklyn location and the menu features classic Greek items, horiatiki salad, pastitsio, moussaka, gyro, appetizers such as dolmadakia, gigantes plaki, grilled octopus, shrimp saganaki, tyropites, kolokithokeftedes, and the popular ‘poikilies’ platters with various items to enjoy family-style for two or more guests.

Among the seafood on the menu, Creta Seafood features shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari, and octopus served with linguini (or rice) and a light tomato sauce.

The dessert menu includes Greek favorites baklava, bougatsa, and galaktoboureko, as well as Nutella cheesecake.

Meraki Greek Bistro in Williamsburg is open for dinner with its current hours Monday-Friday, 5-10 PM, and Saturday and Sunday, 12-11 PM, but there are plans to expand the weekday hours to include lunch “in the near future,” Georgoulakos told Greenpointers.

More information is available by phone: 718-576-3536 and online: https://merakibrooklyn.com.