The Greek Americans Beat Zum Schneider 7-3

SPORTS

The Greek Americans travelled to Roosevelt Island Thursday December 8th to face Zum Schneider in game 9 of the EPSL. The match was initially scheduled to be played 12/18/22 but pushed forward to midweek to avoid the World Cup Finals. This match welcomed Hendrick Hebbeker from Germany. A senior at Hofstra University and NCAA 2022 champion.

The Greeks won a penalty in the 2nd minute of the match to be scored by Rodrigo Rocca. In the 19th minutes of the match, Francesco Perinelli dribbled past Zum centers and passed to Rodrigo Rocca at the top of Zums 18. Facing away from Zums goal Rodriggo cut left and curled an upper 90 goal for 2-0.

A foul outside the Greeks 18 yard line in the 32nd minute gave Tomas Gomes of Zum Schneider the chance to score a direct kick and tie Greek Americans Matthew Vowinkel at 9 goals for the season for the golden boot race.

Only 3 minutes later in the 35th minute Ibrahima (Kaloo) Keita took a shot in the box from a corner kick to put the Greeks at 3-1. Zum then did the same off a corner in the 44th to make it 4-2.

Seconds later in the last play of the half, Ibrahima received a through ball from Caorsi and put the Greeks at a comfortable 4-2 lead at half time.

In the 58th minute Hendrik Hebbeker scored his first goal for the Greeks with a pass from left field and placing it around Zums goalie. 5-2

3 minutes later in the 61st minute Hendrik received another pass from midfield. He dribbled 3 steps and shot a rocket far right. Now 6-2

Francesco Perinelli was the 7th and last goal as he was sent a long ball from George Omalley on defense and placed it around Zums goalie.

Zum eventually scored a 3rd shot from outside the 18 and the match ended 7-3 for the Greeks.

Zum Scheider who were just 2 points behind the Greek Americans in the standings now fall back 5 points to remain in 4th. Lansdowne stand in 1st with 22 points. Trailed by Pancyprians/Greek Americans both with 21 points (7 wins, 2 losses each). The Pancyprians top the Greeks head to head and hold 2nd place for now until we meet in the Spring. 1 game is left this Sunday for all clubs which can perhaps put the Greeks in 1st if Lansdowne and Pancyprians both dont get wins as they travel to far fields. The Greeks host KidSuper Samba Sunday 7pm at Randalls Island Icahn Stadium.