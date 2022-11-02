x

November 2, 2022

The Dutch Royal Couple Visits the SNFCC

November 2, 2022
By The National Herald
The Dutch royal couple visits the SNFCC
The Dutch royal couple visits the SNFCC. (Photo: SNFCC)

ATHENS – On Tuesday, November 1, His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Máxima of the Netherlands toured the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) as part of their official visit to Athens, accompanied by Her Excellency the President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

The guests were welcomed by Ambassador Vassilis Kaskarelis, Advisor to the Board of Directors of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), and Elly Andriopoulou, Managing Director of the SNFCC.

The Dutch royal couple visits the SNFCC. (Photo: SNFCC)

The King and Queen of the Netherlands attended an event on gender-based violence at the Book Castle of the National Library of Greece, a photographic exhibition, and the 14th edition of The Squeeze, an innovation and startup entrepreneurship competition hosted by Orange Grove and the Embassy of the Netherlands in Greece.

King Willem-Alexander shared kind words about the SNFCC and SNF’s philanthropic work.

Source: SNF

