The Charming Greek Comedy ‘O Ahortagos’ at the Hellenic Cultural Center in Astoria

The cast of ‘O Ahortagos’ takes their bows, left to right: Alexandros Colombos, Nikos Karas, Thodoris Vanis, Martha Argyriou, Natasha Protopsalti, Avgi Atmatzidou, and Katerina Theofani. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

ASTORIA – The Theatrical Group Thiasos presents the charming Greek comedy ‘O Ahortagos’ by Dimitris Psathas at the Hellenic Cultural Center’s Thespis Theater, 27-09 Crescent Street at Newtown Avenue in Astoria, through March 24. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM and Sundays at 4 PM.

The talented cast features Thodoris Vanis, Nikos Karas, Natasha Protopsalti, Alexandros Colombos, Martha Argyriou, Avgi Atmatzidou, Ioannis Koutalis, Katerina Theofani, and Athanasia Lekka. Anastasia Kyprianou played the role of Aspasia earlier in the show’s run.

The daughter of a factory owner hits the unemployed and hungry Christos, played by the gifted actor Thodoris Vanis, with her car and the not seriously injured young man ends up being hired by the factory owner whose other daughter has just returned from Lausanne and falls for Christos. The young couple wants to marry but her father is against it. Hilarity ensues as Christos lives up to his ‘insatiable’ (‘Ahortagos’) nickname and misunderstandings threaten the happiness of the characters.

The cast worked well together as an ensemble with standout performances by Vanis, Argyriou, Protopsalti, Lekka, and Karas who also directed the play. Their authenticity and comic timing impressed the audience who applauded warmly as the actors took their bows following the March 22 performance.

Hellenic Cultural Center (HCC) Artistic Director Alexandros Ammohostianos gave the welcoming remarks prior to the performance, noting the many upcoming events at the HCC including a piano night, plays from Greece, and short film screenings with further details available online: https://www.hellenicculturalcenternyc.com.

Karas thanked everyone for attending and introduced the actors and Ammohostianos who was in the booth on lights and sound. Karas also mentioned that they are planning a run in the fall for the same show. Audience members congratulated the actors and the director as everyone looked forward to the company’s upcoming plays.

The final two performances of this short run of ‘O Ahortagos’ are on Saturday, March 23, 8 PM, and Sunday, March 24, 4 PM. Tickets are $30, available online: https://thiasos.us or for reservations, please call 718-614-3235. Group tickets: Minimum 10 up to 20 are $25 each, groups of more than 21, tickets are $20 each.