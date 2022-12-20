x

December 20, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 34ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

Church

The Annual St. Luke Christmas Pageant in Broomall, PA

December 20, 2022
By The National Herald
St Luke Xmas Pageant DSC_0757
The annual St. Luke Christmas Pageant took place following the Divine Liturgy on December 18 in Broomall, PA. (Photo: Steve Lambrou)

BROOMALL, PA – The annual St. Luke Christmas Pageant took place following the Divine Liturgy on December 18. This has become such a blessing and integral part of the community’s Holy Day festivities. Fr. Christ Kontos opened the pageant with his blessings.

During the pageant, the amazing choir led by Dena Papadopoulos, filled the church with traditional and Greek Christmas carols. The community’s Sunday School students participated in a joyful and prayerful manner while re-enacting the story of the Birth of our Lord, Jesus. From the community’s youngest baby Jesus and little lambs, to the Angels, Shepherds, Archangels, North Star, Wise Men, Mary and Joseph, and Readers, the church was filled with the reverent and meaningful Christmas story.

This event would not be what it is without the loving support of the St. Luke Church family and the parents who faithfully bring their children to Church and Sunday School. Without their help and participation this event would not be what it is today.

The annual St. Luke Christmas Pageant took place following the Divine Liturgy on December 18 in Broomall, PA. (Photo: Steve Lambrou)

The community gave a special thank you to Pageant Director Stephanie Zografakis who is celebrating her 10th year organizing and running the pageant. As Fr. Kontos stated at the end of the pageant, “Stephanie has been a faithful steward to the Church with her time and talent and dedication to this annual event. Many thanks Stephanie, you leave big shoes to fill.”

Faithe R. Kalisperis and her family are excited to carry on this tradition with the help of the St. Luke community. At the end of the pageant, Fr. Kontos presented a special icon of the Nativity to Zografakis as a blessing and a bouquet of flowers to both ladies for their commitment to this blessed tradition at St Luke.

Wishing many Christmas blessings to all, and a Happy and Healthy New Year.

RELATED

Events
Pancyprian Choir Christmas Concert Kalanta Delights Audience with Holiday Cheer

ASTORIA –The Pancyprian Association of America Cultural Division presented the Annual Christmas Concert Kalanta with Artistic and Music Director Phyto Stratis and the soloists, chorus and actors of the Pancyprian Choir of New York on December 18 at St.

General News
Small Business Owner Interview: Elaine Setas of Taste & Art of Greece
Church
11th Academic Consultation between Judaism and Orthodox Christianity Held in Vienna

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Sen. Menendez Condemns Erdogan’s Threat to Attack Athens with Ballistic Missiles

WASHINGTON, DC – Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (D-NJ) on December 19 delivered remarks on the Senate Floor following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s threatened missile strike on Athens, Greece.

BROOMALL, PA – The annual St.

BEIJING — The death toll in the latest COVID-19 surge in China's capital Beijing has risen incrementally, as feverish clinic patients and an increase in the funeral business point to a widening outbreak after an easing of strict virus containment regulations.

JERUSALEM — Majd Ramlawi was serving coffee in Jerusalem's Old City when a chilling text message appeared on his phone.

WASHINGTON, DC – Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (D-NJ) on December 19 delivered remarks on the Senate Floor following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s threatened missile strike on Athens, Greece.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.