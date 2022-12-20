The Annual St. Luke Christmas Pageant in Broomall, PA

The annual St. Luke Christmas Pageant took place following the Divine Liturgy on December 18 in Broomall, PA. (Photo: Steve Lambrou)
BROOMALL, PA – The annual St. Luke Christmas Pageant took place following the Divine Liturgy on December 18. This has become such a blessing and integral part of the community’s Holy Day festivities. Fr. Christ Kontos opened the pageant with his blessings.
During the pageant, the amazing choir led by Dena Papadopoulos, filled the church with traditional and Greek Christmas carols. The community’s Sunday School students participated in a joyful and prayerful manner while re-enacting the story of the Birth of our Lord, Jesus. From the community’s youngest baby Jesus and little lambs, to the Angels, Shepherds, Archangels, North Star, Wise Men, Mary and Joseph, and Readers, the church was filled with the reverent and meaningful Christmas story.
This event would not be what it is without the loving support of the St. Luke Church family and the parents who faithfully bring their children to Church and Sunday School. Without their help and participation this event would not be what it is today.
The community gave a special thank you to Pageant Director Stephanie Zografakis who is celebrating her 10th year organizing and running the pageant. As Fr. Kontos stated at the end of the pageant, “Stephanie has been a faithful steward to the Church with her time and talent and dedication to this annual event. Many thanks Stephanie, you leave big shoes to fill.”
Faithe R. Kalisperis and her family are excited to carry on this tradition with the help of the St. Luke community. At the end of the pageant, Fr. Kontos presented a special icon of the Nativity to Zografakis as a blessing and a bouquet of flowers to both ladies for their commitment to this blessed tradition at St Luke.
Wishing many Christmas blessings to all, and a Happy and Healthy New Year.
