Tender for Extension of Athens Metro to Ilion Is Announced; Involves Three New Stations

ATHENS – The tender to extend the Athens metro Line 2 (red line) to Ilion, a suburb in the western section of Athens’ metropolitan area, was announced on Tuesday.

The new station, when completed, will reduce the Ilion to Syntagma route to 20 minutes and Ilion to Omonia to nearly 15 minutes.

According to the tender specifications, the cost with VAT is 682 million euros, and the bid will be awarded by the Attiko Metro company.

It is expected to take nearly 5 years to complete the work from the date of signing. Expression of interest is set for February 28 and the bids will be opened on March 6.

The contract will include the extension of the line by 4 km; the stops Palatiani (Thivon and Kappadokias streets), Ilion (Thivon and Eleon sts), and Agios Nikolaos (Agiou Nikolaou and Paramythias sts); the extension of the train depot at Eleonas; and the upgrade of current electric and mechanical systems of Lines 2 and 3 of the metro.

Ilion’s extension is expected to handle a total of 51,000 passengers daily and to open nearly 5,000 new jobs.