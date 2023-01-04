x

January 4, 2023

Tender for Extension of Athens Metro to Ilion Is Announced; Involves Three New Stations

January 4, 2023
By Athens News Agency
The gate of a metro station is closed during a strike in Athens, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Metro workers hold another 24-hour strike against government plans to include the company into the state's asset privatization fund. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, file)

ATHENS – The tender to extend the Athens metro Line 2 (red line) to Ilion, a suburb in the western section of Athens’ metropolitan area, was announced on Tuesday.

The new station, when completed, will reduce the Ilion to Syntagma route to 20 minutes and Ilion to Omonia to nearly 15 minutes.

According to the tender specifications, the cost with VAT is 682 million euros, and the bid will be awarded by the Attiko Metro company.

It is expected to take nearly 5 years to complete the work from the date of signing. Expression of interest is set for February 28 and the bids will be opened on March 6.

The contract will include the extension of the line by 4 km; the stops Palatiani (Thivon and Kappadokias streets), Ilion (Thivon and Eleon sts), and Agios Nikolaos (Agiou Nikolaou and Paramythias sts); the extension of the train depot at Eleonas; and the upgrade of current electric and mechanical systems of Lines 2 and 3 of the metro.

Ilion’s extension is expected to handle a total of 51,000 passengers daily and to open nearly 5,000 new jobs.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

Rep. Sarbanes Shares Recap of 2022 (Video)

WASHINGTON, DC – Greek-American Congressman John Sarbanes, representing Maryland's Third Congressional District, on January 3 shared a recap of 2022 and the historic steps taken in Congress.

