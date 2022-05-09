Teen Student Says Kalynmos Cops Barred Rape Complaint 

Society

ATHENS – A 19-year-old student on the island of Kalymnos’ complaint that police wouldn’t let her file a rape charge is expected to lead to an internal investigation of what happened in the case.

The woman, who was not identified, said she had to go to Athens the next day to make the complaint, which has seen Civil Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos intervening to direct a probe, said the state-run Athens-Macedonia New Agency AMNA.

Police sources in the capital not named told the site that the local police denied they prevented her from making a complaint with no explanation why she then had to go to Athens.

They said the woman appeared at the police station on April 14 and made a verbal allegation that she had been raped, naming a specific person. When police informed her that she would have to make a written statement, she asked to speak to her lawyer first, left the police station and did not return, they said.

Using a prosecutor’s order, the police brought the alleged rapist in for questioning but released him that night as the woman did not return to the station, they said.

After the woman filed a complaint the next day in Athens, police were unable to locate the accused on the tiny island, they said.

On May 4, the woman showed up again at Kalymnos police station, where she filed a complaint against the alleged rapist’s sister for assault, insults and threats.

The sister also filed a complaint against the 19-year-old woman for defamation and insults. Police then arrested the alleged rape victim and the alleged rapist’s sister in the curious case of counter-complaints.