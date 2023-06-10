x

Teatro Grattacielo’s Young Artists & Community Engagement Project: Don Giovanni

June 10, 2023
By The National Herald
Don Giovanni web_gratta_2023_7
Teatro Grattacielo, in collaboration with Camerata Bardi International Academy Young Artists program, present Mozart’s arguably greatest opera, Don Giovanni, June 16-17. (Photo: Teatro Grattacielo)

NEW YORK – With a special combination of promising young singers, story twists, some queer and gender-bending performers, Teatro Grattacielo, in collaboration with Camerata Bardi International Academy Young Artists program, present Mozart’s arguably greatest opera, Don Giovanni, during NYC Pride Month with performances on Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17, 7:30 PM at the Riverside Theater, 91 Claremont Avenue in New York City.

Updated as a celebration of Spanish chic-kitsch, set in the ’90s complete with air couches, Chanel clothes and lots of jewels, this production is inspired by Pedro Almodovar’s iconic film Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. On the stage will be neon bull sculptures, a five-piece couch covered with Pier Mondrian fabric, and lots of gazpacho.

The characters are driven by their deepest desires and fears, living their lives in a continued state of suspension— a suspension of time, a suspension of senses.

Step into ‘90s Spain, where food and pop culture serve as expressive mediums.

By casting diverse performers and showcasing different gender identifications and sexual orientations on stage, Teatro Grattacielo supports and celebrates the LGBTQAI community.

On Saturday, June 17, Teatro Grattacielo is offering 140 free tickets exclusively to schools, underprivileged, underserved, LGTBQAI, elderly communities in NYC thanks to the generous support of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation. If you represent a school or a community center, contact Teatro Grattacielo General and Artistic Director Stefanos Koroneos via email: [email protected].

The performance is part of Teatro Grattacielo’s all-inclusive multidisciplinary educational program called ‘Creative Tableaux’ which aims to educate and introduce schools, our city’s communities and young artists to opera and the arts through active participation.

The fully stage opera is sung in Italian with English supertitles.

The running time is approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes and includes a 30-minute intermission.

More information and tickets available online: https://grattacielo.org/season/don-giovanni.

