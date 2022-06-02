SYRIZA Wants Greek Lawmakers Briefed on Ukraine Getting Tanks

Politics

ATHENS – After essentially pulling support for Greece backing Ukraine against a Russian invasion, the major opposition SYRIZA said it wants the New Democracy government to explain a plan to send more Soviet-style weapons and tanks in exchange for infantry fighting vehicles from Germany.

The agreement was revealed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on after a meeting of European Union leaders in Brussels where he said he made a deal with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said Kathimerini.

It is “unthinkable to be finding out about Greece’s dispatch of armed tanks to Ukraine from the German Chancellor,” SYRIZA spokesman Nassos Iliopoulos said as his party doesn’t want Greece to further arm Ukraine.

Iliopoulos told SKAI TV that the agreement that would lead to sending old tanks to Ukraine and have them replaced with newer ones “should have been made public to the Greek people, because it is not an insignificant issue by any means that Greece continues to send war material to Ukraine.”

“Greece is not Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ personal property to make such decisions on his own,” he added, SYRIZA not explaining why it doesn’t want to help Ukraine where citizens are being slaughtered by Russian forces.

The main opposition spokesman asserted that Greece should support Ukraine and international law and send humanitarian help, “but not get militarily involved,” although SYRIZA had supported NATO in Afghanistan.