June 2, 2022

SYRIZA Wants Greek Lawmakers Briefed on Ukraine Getting Tanks

June 2, 2022
By The National Herald
SYRIZA's Koumoundourou Headquarters, in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yorgos Kontarinis)
SYRIZA's Koumoundourou Headquarters, in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – After essentially pulling support for Greece backing Ukraine against a Russian invasion, the major opposition SYRIZA said it wants the New Democracy government to explain a plan to send more Soviet-style weapons and tanks in exchange for  infantry fighting vehicles from Germany.

The agreement was revealed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on after a meeting of European Union leaders in Brussels where he said he made a deal with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said Kathimerini.

It is “unthinkable to be finding out about Greece’s dispatch of armed tanks to Ukraine from the German Chancellor,” SYRIZA spokesman Nassos Iliopoulos said as his party doesn’t want Greece to further arm Ukraine.

Iliopoulos told SKAI TV that the agreement that would lead to sending old tanks to Ukraine and have them replaced with newer ones “should have been made public to the Greek people, because it is not an insignificant issue by any means that Greece continues to send war material to Ukraine.”

“Greece is not Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ personal property to make such decisions on his own,” he added, SYRIZA not explaining why it doesn’t want to help Ukraine where citizens are being slaughtered by Russian forces.

The main opposition spokesman asserted that Greece should support Ukraine and international law and send humanitarian help, “but not get militarily involved,” although SYRIZA had supported NATO in Afghanistan.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

