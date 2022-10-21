Syracuse AHEPA Chapter 37 Holds Annual Initiation

Associations

SYRACUSE, NY – Syracuse AHEPA Chapter 37 held its annual initiation and awards event on October 15 at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church. Brother Peter Panels was presented with an award for his loyalty and dedication while serving as chapter secretary. The chapter had the honor of welcoming Past District 6 Governor Demi Pamboukes who administered the oath to new member Pandelis Antoniou. In addition, Vasiliki Mihou and Anastasia Mihou received honorary membership for their participation and help with chapter events.

The chapter is making preparations for the celebration of its 100 Year Anniversary in 2024. The chapter is the second oldest in New York State which was established on January 22, 1924 and the first chapter to acquire an AHEPA Home.