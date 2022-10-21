x

October 21, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.97 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Associations

Syracuse AHEPA Chapter 37 Holds Annual Initiation

October 21, 2022
By The National Herald
AHEPA Syracuse2
Left to right: Vasiliki Mihou, Syracuse AHEPA Chapter 37 President Michael Labatos, and Anastasia Mihou. (Photo: Greg and Andrew Miledonis)

SYRACUSE, NY – Syracuse AHEPA Chapter 37 held its annual initiation and awards event on October 15 at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church. Brother Peter Panels was presented with an award for his loyalty and dedication while serving as chapter secretary. The chapter had the honor of welcoming Past District 6 Governor Demi Pamboukes who administered the oath to new member Pandelis Antoniou. In addition, Vasiliki Mihou and Anastasia Mihou received honorary membership for their participation and help with chapter events.

The chapter is making preparations for the celebration of its 100 Year Anniversary in 2024. The chapter is the second oldest in New York State which was established on January 22, 1924 and the first chapter to acquire an AHEPA Home.

AHEPA Syracuse Chapter 37 members with Past District 6 Governor Demi Pamboukes. (Photo: Greg and Andrew Miledonis)
Left to right: Syracuse AHEPA Chapter 37 Secretary Peter Panels and President Michael Labatos. (Photo: Greg and Andrew Miledonis)
New AHEPA member Pandelis Antoniou being initiated into Syracuse Chapter 37. (Photo: Michael Labatos)

 

RELATED

Worldwide
Dep. Defence Min Hardalias to Pay Official Visit to Australia

MELBOURNE - Deputy Defence Minister Nikos Hardalias will pay an official visit to Australia from Saturday 22 October to Saturday 29 October.

Culture
James Chimbidis Cultural Bearer
United States
Dr. Oz Opponent Expresses Opposition to Turkey’s Treatment of Ecumenical Patriarch

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Government Sources: Message of Europe’s Determination to Tackle Energy Crisis (Video)

BRUSSELS - "An agreement was reached on energy.

LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard had 14 points and seven rebounds in his first game in 16 months, and the Los Angeles Clippers opened a season of sky-high expectations with a 103-97 victory over the Lakers on Thursday night.

I count myself among those who were wrongly convinced before February 24th that Vladimir Putin would not invade Ukraine.

More than 60 years after Anna May Wong became the first Asian American woman to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the pioneering actor has coined another first, quite literally.

WASHINGTON — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday after being convicted of defying a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings