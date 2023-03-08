Sydney Greek Restaurant Eros Shut 60 Hours Over Biker Gang Threat

Worldwide

SYDNEY – The trendy Eros Greek restaurant in Sydney was ordered to close for 60 hours by the New South Wales liquor regulation authority in Australia which said it was told by police that a motorcycle gang was going to storm it.

The Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA) said was worried that a “serious breach” was ‘likely to occur on the premises,” the Daily Telegraph reported.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11829849/Eros-Potts-Point-east-Sydney-closed-weekend-outlaw-bikie-gang-threat.html

A source with knowledge of the frightening situation told Daily Mail Australia: “Kings Cross isn’t a safe place right now, tensions are rising… war is imminent,” in the city’s neighborhood.

The ILGA said it had obtained “police information of a serious nature’ and ‘determined that closure of the premises is necessary to prevent or reduce a significant threat or risk to the public interest.”

The swanky restaurant was the scene of a violent fight in February, the report said, with men using glass bottles as weapons to attack each other, several injured, but police called by a customer, not the staff.

While it was closed there was no notice on social media and some people who wanted to go there posted inquiries about what had happened and asking if the restaurant had been closed down for good.