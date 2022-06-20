x

June 20, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 74ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

Sciences

Summer COVID-19 Surge Seen for Greece Over Omicron Variants

June 20, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Markos Houzouris, file)

ATHENS – After opening to tourists, allowing anti-vaxxers privileges in public gathering spots and easing health measures, Greece can expect a jump in COVID-19 cases this summer, health officials said.

But they blamed it on the Omicron variant that has long been around and not the New Democracy government easing health measures in a bid to accelerate an economic recovery during the pandemic.

The goverbment’s advisory panel of doctors and scientists said the likely spike won’t  be severe and didn’t expect any serious increases in hospitalizations, people on ventilators in public hospitals or deaths, said Kathimerini.

There was an increase in the number of new infections and the rate of positive tests, while a small increase in hospitalizations and the advisors said Omicron subvariants are now in play and spreading the Coronavirus.

Those seem to not be affected by either vaccinations or the body developing antibodies through infections although it’s the unvaccinated who are continuing to spread the virus.

 

RELATED

Politics
Greece Wants Closer EU Relations With Egypt’s Hardline Government

ATHENS - Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said that the European Union should develop closer relations with Egypt – a key player in energy deals with Greece but also criticized for eroding democracy and jailing journalists.

Politics
US, Germany Try to Referee Greek-Turkish Tug ‘O War Talk
Politics
Dendias Briefs EU Counterparts on Turkish Provocations

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mission…To Bucharest – A TNH Documentary by Clelia Charissis

When we go on special trips, we travel to each destination with a passion.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings