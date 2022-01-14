x

Students Occupy Troubled University to Protest Police Presence

January 14, 2022
By The National Herald
ΥΠΟ ΚΑΤΑΛΗΨΗ ΓΙΑ ΣΗΜΕΡΑ Η ΑΣΟΕΕ ΜΕΤΑ ΑΠΟ ΑΠΟΦΑΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΦΟΙΤΗΤΙΚΟΥ ΣΥΛΛΟΓΟΥ ΤΗΣ ΣΧΟΛΗΣ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΙΣ ΕΞΕΛΙΞΕΙΣ ΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΚΑΘΗΓΗΤΗ ΠΟΥ ΔΕΧΤΗΚΕ ΕΠΙΘΕΣΗ ΣΤΟ ΑΜΦΙΘΕΑΤΡΟ ΤΗΣ ΣΧΟΛΗΣ (ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/ EUROKINISSI)
Students who don't want police at the Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB) to Protest Police Presence. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bolari)

ATHENS – Students who don’t want police at the Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB,) scene of repeated violence and trouble, began a sit-on on the campus, ahead of New Democracy government plans to put security guards on school campuses.

Students were unhappy that police arrested six students, three of whom who had been prosecuted before, and who were trying to smash down a wall inside a building to make themselves a squat residence.

The repeat offenders had been allowed to stay in the school as Greek universities experience frequent violence and occupations and a University of Athens law professor was so disgusted by conditions there, including vandalized property and graffiti, that she quit in protest.

The AUEB students said there was a cover-up of alleged criminal offenses by a professor who was beaten by a hooded gang while giving a lecture before saved by other students, and he had to be hospitalized for injuries.

The newspaper Kathimerini said it may have been in response to media reports about cout cases involving the professor, who is being prosecuted for usury and extortion after an indictment was filed against him by a former university colleague.

KABUL — In a Kabul neighborhood, a gaggle of boys kick a yellow ball around a dusty playground, their boisterous cries echoing off the surrounding apartment buildings.

