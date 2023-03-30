Stella Drivas on Cooking Success Online with Hungry Happens

General News

NEW YORK – Greek-American Stella Drivas was featured in the Digital Journal (DJ) for her success online with her Hungry Happens recipes and viral social media posts. “My love of cooking easy, delicious, Greek foods and healthy desserts has led me here,” she notes on her Hungry Happens website.

Drivas’ “late father owned two Greek diners for over 35 years,” DJ reported.

“I grew up in an immigrant family,” Drivas told DJ. “My parents and grandparents came from Greece to New York in the ‘70s with nothing in their pockets. They scraped and saved to build something better for themselves and their family. I grew up very Greek-oriented with all of the Greek traditions and I only spoke Greek at home.”

“My yiayia and mom exposed me to the Greek kitchen from an early age and I fell in love with the cuisine and hospitality,” she told DJ. “Greeks will welcome everyone with open arms to their table and I think that is an incredibly beautiful gift to pass on. They also taught me that cooking for someone is an act of love. Through practice, I’ve learned that it is also therapeutic to oneself. Blend the two and you have a winning combination.”

“I attended New York University and earned an economics degree, but the field didn’t resonate with me,” Drivas told DJ. “I went on to get married, became a stay-at-home mom and began to get back in shape. The exercising and change in lifestyle provided me with so much energy and motivation that I decided to channel it into a food blog.”

“She added that after a three-year hiatus, she had no choice but to get a 9 to 5 job, and a year and a half into it, her work environment became toxic so she decided to quit,” DJ reported.

“Two weeks later, the pandemic hit, and I was stuck at home, so I eventually decided to re-start my recipe sharing, posting my cooking in video format this time,” Drivas told DJ. “I started from scratch, with brand new accounts, and within two years exactly, I gained one million followers on Instagram and one million followers on TikTok, it was crazy. Now, Facebook is exploding as well.”

Drivas “creates her recipes and videos from scratch herself, and she edits them herself, with some assistance from her daughter,” DJ reported, adding that “on her ‘Love Your Life’ motto, she noted that besides preparing meals that bring people satisfaction and pleasure, it is important for one to love their lives (most of the times), so that one’s life can love them back.”

Among her favorite recipes, she mentioned “her spinach and feta brownies, which are a play on spanakopita with all of the same flavors, but half the work, easy chicken gyros baked in a loaf pan,” and “spicy salmon sushi muffins,” DJ reported.

“The latter was a very popular dish, and a lot of viewers recreated it,” Drivas told DJ. “Lately, people really resonate with vegetarian dishes and ideas and just healthier eating habits overall.”

“The key with social media, if you want to grow, you have to know what your audience likes, you have to give it time, and you need to find a clever way to convey yourself, especially if you are doing reels and videos. You have three seconds in the beginning of every video to capture people’s attention otherwise people will scroll by,” she explained.

“If you want to be successful in social media, you have to figure out what works for your niche, and apply it,” Drivas told DJ. “Always stay true to yourself, be authentic and bring positive energy to your audience.”

Of cooking and being a “content creator in the digital age,” she told DJ. “I think with the digital era and with videos, it provides you with so many more opportunities to share details about who you are, and connect with your audience. You can contribute value and insights through your content, your recipes, and whatever it is that you are sharing overall. It can be life changing for everyone.”

Her advice to aspiring cooks is to “follow their passion” and “do what you love to do, it will shine through and pursue it with obsession,” Drivas told DJ. “In the beginning it will be tough, there will be many hurdles to cross and climb. Don’t let anyone’s negativity stop you. Don’t let failures stop you, I’ve failed many times, yet I view them as learning lessons and motivation to keep going. That’s the way you have to view the mistakes, as valuable lessons and just keep going. Never stop.”

When asked what “the title of the current chapter of her life” is, she told DJ: “Keep Growing, Learning, and Evolving. Don’t get stuck in any mindset. Take what you learn and apply it to what you love to do.”

Drivas told DJ: “Success means having a purpose in life that brings you fulfillment and hopefully value to others. Being content with your personal relationships and having family around you that wants to spend time with you. Just having an internal voice of being proud of yourself and your actions.”

Drivas also “expressed her gratitude for her dedicated fans and supporters,” DJ reported. “I would like to thank everyone that follows me, comments, shares my posts and sends me messages,” she told DJ. “Without them I wouldn’t be doing my dream job today.”

“The Greek community especially has shown up in a big way; they are some of the most supportive and passionate people out there,” Drivas continued, DJ reported. “I get so many messages all the time telling me how the recipes I share are just like the ones they made with their loved ones. It is beyond touching and heartfelt. They also encourage me to continue exactly what I am doing right now and thank me for sharing Greek culture with the world.”

More information is available online: https://hungryhappens.net/.

