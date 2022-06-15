x

June 15, 2022

Economy

Staikouras in Luxembourg for Eurogroup and Ecofin Meetings

June 15, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Minister of Finance, Christos Staikouras. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Tatiana Bollari)
Minister of Finance, Christos Staikouras. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Tatiana Bollari)

LUXEMBOURG – Finance Minister Christos Staikouras is going to Luxembourg to attend the Eurogroup and Ecofin meetings on Thursday and Friday, as well as the annual meetings of the Boards of Governors of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

In particular, on Thursday Staikouras will take part in the annual meeting of the ESM Board of Directors, at which the annual report of the Mechanism for the financial year 2021 will be approved. The agenda of the meeting also includes the appointment of a new ESM executive director. While there, the minister will meet with ESM officials.

He will then take part in the Eurogroup meeting, where, among others, the eurozone finance ministers will discuss the 14th Evaluation Report of the European institutions for Greece. A report that was successfully completed a few weeks ago and – as the Eurogroup is expected to confirm – paves the way for the country to exit the enhanced surveillance status it had entered in 2018.

The agenda of the meeting also includes discussions on the enlargement of the eurozone.

The Eurogroup will also meet in an expanded format, with key issues on banking union and preparation for the forthcoming eurozone summit.

On Friday, the minister will attend the annual meeting of the EIB Board of Governors, as well as the Ecofin meeting.

