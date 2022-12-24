x

St. George Greek Orthodox Church of Hamilton, NJ Celebrated Its 100th Anniversary

December 24, 2022
By The National Herald
His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros celebrated the Divine Liturgy at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Hamilton, NJ, for its centennial on Nov. 20 with presiding priest of the community Fr. James Pavlow; also present were Consul of Greece in New York Dimitrios Papageorgiou, Chancellor of the Metropolis of New Jersey the Very Reverend Archimandrite Christoforos Oikonomidis and Hamilton Mayor Jeff Martin. (Photo: GOA/Dimitrios Panagos)

HAMILTON – St. George Greek Orthodox Church of Hamilton, NJ, celebrated its 100th anniversary this year. On November 20, to mark the centennial of their beloved St. George Church, the congregation had the honor of welcoming His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America. The Hierarchical Divine Liturgy was celebrated by His Eminence, along with Chancellor of the Metropolis of New Jersey the Very Reverend Archimandrite Christoforos Oikonomidis and Fr. James Pavlow, presiding priest of the St. George community.

In attendance were Consul of Greece in New York Dimitrios Papageorgiou, Archon George Ververides, Archon Peter Kakoyiannis and his wife Joanne, the Parish Council officers and Stewards of St. George. Also present was Hamilton Mayor Jeff Martin who presented a special Proclamation for the church’s 100th Anniversary. His Eminence Elpidophoros surprised Fr. James Pavlow with an elevation to Protopresbyter and presented him with a beautiful cross from Hagia Sophia.

Prior to his departure, His Eminence offered a blessing for the church’s new Community Tree of Life and enjoyed a fellowship hour hosted by the Ladies Philoptochos, led by its President Evie Georgopoulos. The St. George community expressed heartfelt thanks to him and appreciation for this beautiful celebration.

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros celebrated the Divine Liturgy at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Hamilton, NJ, for its centennial on Nov. 20 with presiding priest of the community Fr. James Pavlow who was elevated to Protopresbyter. (Photo: GOA/Dimitrios Panagos)

Later that afternoon, the celebration continued with a banquet held at Merion Caterers in Cinnaminson, NJ, which was coordinated by the 100 Year Anniversary committee, chaired by John Sirimis. Joining the guests was His Grace Bishop Apostolos of Medeia who eloquently congratulated Fr. Pavlow on his elevation and the community on its 100th Anniversary.

Parish Council President Dino Demetriou produced a historical video of the past 100 years, from its incorporation in 1922 to the present. The video highlighted the many facets of the church’s development: beginning in downtown Trenton in a rented space, then the purchasing/renovating of many different church buildings over the years, raising funds during difficult times, increasing stewardship over the years, the various priests who served the congregation, up to the building of the current church, community center and school in Hamilton and the official consecration of St. George in 2017. In addition, Kay Golfinopoulos and Drs. Spiro and Emily Spireas were honored as Grand Benefactors for their continued commitment and support of the community’s beloved St. George Church. All this incredible history was presented to and appreciated by the 270 people in attendance, especially the younger generation who will continue the legacy of St. George.

More information is available online: https://www.stgeorgehamilton.com

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros celebrated the Divine Liturgy at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Hamilton, NJ, for its centennial on Nov. 20, also present were Consul of Greece in New York Dimitrios Papageorgiou, Chancellor of the Metropolis of New Jersey the Very Reverend Archimandrite Christoforos Oikonomidis and Hamilton Mayor Jeff Martin who presented the community with a proclamation. (Photo: GOA/Dimitrios Panagos)

