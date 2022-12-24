His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros celebrated the Divine Liturgy at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Hamilton, NJ, for its centennial on Nov. 20 with presiding priest of the community Fr. James Pavlow; also present were Consul of Greece in New York Dimitrios Papageorgiou, Chancellor of the Metropolis of New Jersey the Very Reverend Archimandrite Christoforos Oikonomidis and Hamilton Mayor Jeff Martin. (Photo: GOA/Dimitrios Panagos)
HAMILTON – St. George Greek Orthodox Church of Hamilton, NJ, celebrated its 100th anniversary this year. On November 20, to mark the centennial of their beloved St. George Church, the congregation had the honor of welcoming His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America. The Hierarchical Divine Liturgy was celebrated by His Eminence, along with Chancellor of the Metropolis of New Jersey the Very Reverend Archimandrite Christoforos Oikonomidis and Fr. James Pavlow, presiding priest of the St. George community.
In attendance were Consul of Greece in New York Dimitrios Papageorgiou, Archon George Ververides, Archon Peter Kakoyiannis and his wife Joanne, the Parish Council officers and Stewards of St. George. Also present was Hamilton Mayor Jeff Martin who presented a special Proclamation for the church’s 100th Anniversary. His Eminence Elpidophoros surprised Fr. James Pavlow with an elevation to Protopresbyter and presented him with a beautiful cross from Hagia Sophia.
Prior to his departure, His Eminence offered a blessing for the church’s new Community Tree of Life and enjoyed a fellowship hour hosted by the Ladies Philoptochos, led by its President Evie Georgopoulos. The St. George community expressed heartfelt thanks to him and appreciation for this beautiful celebration.
Later that afternoon, the celebration continued with a banquet held at Merion Caterers in Cinnaminson, NJ, which was coordinated by the 100 Year Anniversary committee, chaired by John Sirimis. Joining the guests was His Grace Bishop Apostolos of Medeia who eloquently congratulated Fr. Pavlow on his elevation and the community on its 100th Anniversary.
Parish Council President Dino Demetriou produced a historical video of the past 100 years, from its incorporation in 1922 to the present. The video highlighted the many facets of the church’s development: beginning in downtown Trenton in a rented space, then the purchasing/renovating of many different church buildings over the years, raising funds during difficult times, increasing stewardship over the years, the various priests who served the congregation, up to the building of the current church, community center and school in Hamilton and the official consecration of St. George in 2017. In addition, Kay Golfinopoulos and Drs. Spiro and Emily Spireas were honored as Grand Benefactors for their continued commitment and support of the community’s beloved St. George Church. All this incredible history was presented to and appreciated by the 270 people in attendance, especially the younger generation who will continue the legacy of St. George.
ATHENS – On December 14, The Hellenic Initiative (THI) presented its Venture Impact Awards (VIA) – now co-sponsored by Microsoft Greece – for the third year at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens with $110,000 in cash prizes presented to five of Greece’s most impressive fledgling companies, bringing the total awarded to $645,000, supporting 37 companies.
ATHENS – On December 14, The Hellenic Initiative (THI) presented its Venture Impact Awards (VIA) – now co-sponsored by Microsoft Greece – for the third year at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens with $110,000 in cash prizes presented to five of Greece’s most impressive fledgling companies, bringing the total awarded to $645,000, supporting 37 companies.
NEW YORK – Billionaire businessman and philanthropist John Catsimatidis took time out from his busy schedule to share his thoughts with The National Herald on the year 2022 as it draws to a close and is looking forward to the New Year 2023.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In