x

November 13, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.03 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Politics

Spyware Scandal Battle Royale Pits Mitsotakis vs. Marinakis

November 13, 2022
By The National Herald
Olympiakos' owner Vangelis Marinakis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Clodian Lato)
Olympiakos' owner Vangelis Marinakis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Clodian Lato)

ATHENS – Greece’s unrelenting spyware scandal now has Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis taking on one of the country’s most powerful shipping oligarchs, Evangelos Marinakis, who owns the Olympiakos soccer team and the newspaper Ta Nea, using it to launch a fierce attack on the premier.

The business magazine Barron’s said that Marinakis, who had been acquitted in a soccer match-fixing scandal and has been under investigation for years over a cargo ship carrying heroin, “is waging open warfare” against Mitsotakis.

Mitsotakis has denied his New Democracy government is using Predator spyware although the investigative site Documento – close to the major opposition SYRIZA – has named more than 60 people it said are being surveilled.

They include government ministers and their wives and close associates of Mitsotakis, none of whom are speaking out about it after his administration closed ranks and barred release of any information, including from a parliament committee it controls allegedly investigating it as well.

The National Intelligence Service EYP has admitted bugging the phones of 15,745 people – including PASOK Socialist leader Nikos Androulakis – it said was in the name of national security but wouldn’t reveal why.

But it’s the existence of Predator – now owned by a company run by an Israeli ex-intelligence office who moved offices to Athens – that keeps flaring up, Mitsotakis saying his government would be the first to ban its sale.

He’s said it could be being used by other parties – hinting at Marinakis – in a story that threatens New Democracy with mid-2023 elections coming and surveys showing Greeks think it’s a critical issue.

Marinakis, the 55-year-old owner of English Premier League club Nottingham Forest and Greece’s most successful football club Olympiacos, was named in the media as one of the targets of the surveillance.

An old American saying that “Don’t pick a fight with someone who buys ink by the barrels” is in play now with Marinakis using his media empire to go right back at Mitsotakis in a battle of heavyweights.

Marinakis bought Greece’s top media group DOL in 2017 and the leading TV channel Mega and he’s using them in a fierce counterattack, most of them tied to political parties and governments to get ad contracts.

Two days after the Documento report, Ta Nea said more than 100 people in Greece were under surveillance although it’s become a cloudy issue whether it’s through phone bugging or spyware use.

“Only those involved in non-institutional surveillance and the underworld resort to such means,” said Marinakis, a dangerous enemy in any case, and not afraid to take on an entire government.

MOVING GOAL POSTS

“The Prime Minister must find the courage, move heaven and earth, to clarify this sordid case and bring the culprits to justice,” he added, slamming the scandal as a “corruption of democracy,” said Barron’s.

That came almost immediately after Mitsotakis, in a TV interview with Antenna, seemed to pin the blame on Marinakis, saying that, The prime minister hours earlier had fanned the flames in a televised interview in which he appeared to take direct aim at Marinakis. “Some people are confusing their roles,” he said.

“Just because they own a team or control certain media or possibly both, they think they can blackmail, dictate the government’s course of action,” he said, adding to the tension.

What makes the battle so unique, the site said, is its openness and because it’s seen as a break between two men whose families have had long-standing ties and are two of the premier power brokers.

Decades ago, Marinakis’s father was a New Democracy lawmaker and a friend of Mitsotakis’s father Constantinos, himself a former prime minister.

Marinakis was best man at the 1998 wedding of Mitsotakis’s sister Dora, a former foreign minister of Greece and former mayor of Athens.

Marinakis, ranked the 47th Most Influential Person on the shipping industry’s Lloyd’s List in 2021, has a fortune of more than $600 million at his disposal and prospered during the country’s long economic crisis.

He’s a political animal as well, having sat on the Piraeus City Council board since 2014, having enormous weight for the country’s most important port that is run by the Chinese management company COSCO.

His company Capital Maritime and affiliated firms operate a total fleet of 98 ships and while Greece’s tax-free shipping tycoons mostly sat on their hands during the economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic he funded Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in public hospitals.

He also signed a partnership between Olympiakos and the United Nation’s Children’s Emergency Fund UNICEF in 2010, padding his credentials for philanthropy in a sector not known for it.

He also has the zealous backing of his Olympiakos fans, which counts in Greece where even politicians have backed off getting tough on a game known for a list of scandals and corruption.

Giannis Zaimakis, from the Department of Sociology at the University of Crete, called his workings a “relationship of patronage and cronyism in the image of Greek society,” which operates under those rules.

Elected in June by fellow club owners to head the top-flight Super League, Marinakis is currently locked in a bitter dispute with the Greek football federation and seems to cherish a fight, bringing it to Mitsotakis, who’s swinging back hard.

RELATED

Society
Move Over Tradition: Greek Farmers Moving to Smart Methods

ATHENS - For millennia, Greek farmers have used tried-and-true techniques to till the soil and produce some of the greatest crops the world has ever seen - to this day - but now a few are employing a marriage of science and agriculture.

Society
Light Quake in the Sea Region of Crete
Society
AP Week in Pictures: Global / Nov. 5-11, 2022

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Pianist Panos Karan Shares the Joys of Cretan Salad in Latest Video

CHANIA – In the latest installment of his ‘Chopin around the World’ series of videos, Greek pianist Panos Karan visits Chania, Crete, for a coffee and later on a Cretan salad.

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — She has pedaled thousands of miles from Sweden to Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to deliver a simple message: Stop climate change.

ATHENS - Greece’s unrelenting spyware scandal now has Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis taking on one of the country’s most powerful shipping oligarchs, Evangelos Marinakis, who owns the Olympiakos soccer team and the newspaper Ta Nea, using it to launch a fierce attack on the premier.

SLIDELL, La. — The 10 women gathered on yoga mats in a New Orleans suburb, the lights dimmed.

NAIROBI, Kenya — Top military commanders from Ethiopia and its embattled Tigray region have agreed to allow unhindered humanitarian access to the region and form a joint disarmament committee following last week's truce.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings