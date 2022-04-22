x

April 22, 2022

Special Easter Timetable on Athens Public Transport

April 22, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Commuters wearing face masks to prevent the spread of new coronavirus, enter the Syntagma Metro station in central Athens, Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
ATHENS – There will be a special Easter timetable with less frequent services on Athens public transport between Good Friday and Easter Monday (April 25).

Trains will be fewer and further apart on Athens metro lines 1, 2 and 3 as follows:

Line 1 – Between 5:30 until 23:30 trains will run every 10.5 minutes, at other times every 15 minutes.

Line 2 & 3 – From 9:00 until 17:00 on Good Friday, trains will run every 7 minutes, at all other times until the following Tuesday, every 10 minutes. There will be no late-night trains on Friday, with the last trains departing from Syntagma station at 00:20.

On Holy Saturday, the last metro services will depart at:

– 22:20 from Piraeus and Kifissia stations on line 1

– 22:44 from Anthoupoli station and 22:41 from Elliniko station on line 2

– 22:39 from Doukissis Plakentias station and 22:41 from Nikea station on line 3

– 23:00 in all directions from Syntagma station

– 22:02 from the Athens Airport station and 21:31 from Nikea station to the Airport

The tram will run every 12 minutes between 5:30 and 22:00 on Good Friday and every 15 minutes at all other times, up to and including Easter Monday. The last tram services on Holy Saturday will leave at:

– 22:00 from Pikrodafni and 22:45 from Syntagma on line 6

– 21:44 from Asklipio Voula and 21:58 from Agia Triada on line 7

– 21:45 for the connecting service from Syntagma via Pikrodafni to Asklipio Voulas

– 21:29 for the connecting service from Asklipio Voulas via Pikrodafni to Syntagma

– 21:28 for the connecting service from Agia Triada to Syntagma

– 21:30 for the connecting service from Syntagma to Agia Triada.

For buses and trolley buses, the Saturday schedule will be followed on Good Friday and shifts will end earlier on Holy Saturday so that all buses are in the depots by 23:00, meaning that the last buses will depart at 22:00 or earlier. On Easter Day and Easter Monday, buses will run according to the summertime Sunday schedule.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

