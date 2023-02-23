x

February 23, 2023

South Florida Celebrates 80th Anniversary of Finos Films

February 23, 2023
By The National Herald
Florida Finos Film screening 1
Left to right: Athena Gounis, Malvina Curry, Consul General of Greece in Tampa Loukas Tsokos, and Hellenic Film Society USA president Jimmy DeMetro. (Photo: Antonis Tomadakis)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Hellenic Cultural Society of South Florida and Daughters of Penelope Narcissus Chapter 289 partnered to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Finos Films with a special screening of the comedy ‘My Friend Lefterakis’ in Fort Lauderdale on February 18.

Finos Films was one of the premier film production companies in Greece from the early 1940s to the late 1970s. In attendance was Jimmy DeMetro, president of the Hellenic Film Society USA which is dedicated to sharing Greek movies with audiences across the U.S. while preserving the film heritage of Greece. Consul General of Greece in Tampa Loukas Tsokos spoke about the importance of sharing the culture of Greece with events like this hosted by the Hellenic Cultural Society of South Florida. Several members of Hellenic Professional Women and Greeks in South Florida founder Laura Neroulias Bisiotis were also in attendance.

More information is available online:

https://www.hellenicfilmusa.org/about-us

https://www.mfa.gr/usa/en/consulate-general-in-tampa

https://www.facebook.com/SimplyGreekSF

https://www.facebook.com/groups/GreeksInSouthFlorida

https://www.lorapr.com.

Members of the Daughters of Penelope, Hellenic Professional Women, and Hellenic Cultural Society of South Florida at the screening of My Friend Lefterakis. (Photo: Antonis Tomadakis)
Left to right: Jimmy DeMetro, Malvina Curry, Athena Gouris, Stavroula Christodoulo, and Ken Swoopes- Member of Florida Atlantic University’s Association of Fundraising Professionals. (Photo: Antonis Tomadakis)

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

