South Florida Celebrates 80th Anniversary of Finos Films

Left to right: Athena Gounis, Malvina Curry, Consul General of Greece in Tampa Loukas Tsokos, and Hellenic Film Society USA president Jimmy DeMetro. (Photo: Antonis Tomadakis)
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Hellenic Cultural Society of South Florida and Daughters of Penelope Narcissus Chapter 289 partnered to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Finos Films with a special screening of the comedy ‘My Friend Lefterakis’ in Fort Lauderdale on February 18.
Finos Films was one of the premier film production companies in Greece from the early 1940s to the late 1970s. In attendance was Jimmy DeMetro, president of the Hellenic Film Society USA which is dedicated to sharing Greek movies with audiences across the U.S. while preserving the film heritage of Greece. Consul General of Greece in Tampa Loukas Tsokos spoke about the importance of sharing the culture of Greece with events like this hosted by the Hellenic Cultural Society of South Florida. Several members of Hellenic Professional Women and Greeks in South Florida founder Laura Neroulias Bisiotis were also in attendance.
NEW YORK – The Eastern Mediterranean Business Culture Alliance (EMBCA) presented the ‘American Bipartisan State Legislators of Hellenic Descent and their Effect in the East Mediterranean’ webinar panel discussion on February 19.
