x

March 25, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Economy

Some Greek Supermarkets Will Start Rationing Sugar Now Too

March 25, 2022
By The National Herald
supermarket
(Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – After limiting the sale of some flours and sunflower oil online, Greek supermarkets are turning to rationing the sale of sugar as well, now including in their stores, over supply problems.

The AB Vassilopoulos is setting a maximum limit on the purchase of all brands of corn and sunflower oil and of flour per customer while Mymarket put a ceiling on sunflower oil purchases and Sklavenitis has added sugar to the rationed sales of corn oil through its online store, with a maximum of four packs, the products in high demand from restaurants, some of which said they have to stop selling french fries and other fried foods.

The New Democracy government said it would require companies to declare their inventory in some food categories as happened when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in 2020, said Kathimerini.

RELATED

Politics
Zelenskyy Will Make Ukraine’s Virtual Plea to Greek Parliament

ATHENS - Strongly resisting a Russian invasion but needing more international aid, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will, in a virtual address, make his country's case directly to the Greek Parliament.

Politics
Eye on Turkey, Greece Buying More French Fighter Jets, Warships
Society
Greece Records 16,234 New COVID-19 Cases, 35 Deaths on Friday

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Man of God Impresses at Box Office, Screenings Added March 28

NEW YORK – Man of God, the award-winning film about the inspirational story of Saint Nektarios — one of the most renowned Greek Orthodox saints — was a box office success on March 21, the first night of its two-night-only release, finishing in fourth position, on a per screen average, among the top-five highest grossing films in the U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings