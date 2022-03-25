Some Greek Supermarkets Will Start Rationing Sugar Now Too

Economy

ATHENS – After limiting the sale of some flours and sunflower oil online, Greek supermarkets are turning to rationing the sale of sugar as well, now including in their stores, over supply problems.

The AB Vassilopoulos is setting a maximum limit on the purchase of all brands of corn and sunflower oil and of flour per customer while Mymarket put a ceiling on sunflower oil purchases and Sklavenitis has added sugar to the rationed sales of corn oil through its online store, with a maximum of four packs, the products in high demand from restaurants, some of which said they have to stop selling french fries and other fried foods.

The New Democracy government said it would require companies to declare their inventory in some food categories as happened when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in 2020, said Kathimerini.