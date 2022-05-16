x

Some Greek Medical Schools Will Offer Courses in English

May 16, 2022
By The National Herald
Education Minister Niki Kerameus. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ ANA/ Yiannis Kolesidis)
Education Minister Niki Kerameus. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ ANA/ Yiannis Kolesidis)

ATHENS – Reaching out to foreign students and trying to boost their standing in world rankings, more medical schools in Greece will offer courses in English.

Those will be set up at the universities of Patras, Thessaly and Crete and Education Minister Niki Kerameus, accompanying Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on his visit to the United States, will tout the program there, said Kathimerini.

She will meet with representatives of American universities to discuss new partnerships with Greek institutions and the expansion of existing ones.

Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University has begun its program and the University of Athens will start in October this year for the academic year in 2023 in hopes of getting English-speaking students from around the world.

State universities are free to Greek citizens but it wasn’t said how much tuition would be for the foreign students although medical schools in some countries, especially the United States, are almost prohibitively expensive.

