SOFIA KERAMARIS

wife of the late Nikolaos Keramaris from Loukomi, Voio, Kozani resident of Acton, Massachusetts

January 18, 1926 – March 3, 2022

who fell asleep on Thursday, March 3, 2022 and was buried on Wednesday, March 9.

The funeral service took place at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church 14 Magazine Street, Cambridge, MA 02176 at 11:30 a.m.

SURVIVORS:

Children

GIORGOS and ATHENA KERAMARI

EFTHYMIA PAPADOPOULOU

Grandchildren

IOANNIS and VICTORIA KERAMARI

NIKOLAOS and MEGAN KERAMARI

ATHENA VARNALIDOU and husband GIANNIS

4 Great-Grandchildren

Nephews

Also survived by relatives here and in Greece

The memorial luncheon was held in Concord, MA following the burial.

~~~

Sofia was born in the village of Lokomi, Kozani Greece in 1926. After much struggle following WWII, she married and had two children. In search of a better life, she moved briefly to Stuttgart, Germany, where she worked a number of factory jobs. Ultimately, in the early 1970s, Sofia immigrated to the Boston area with her husband Nikolaos, and her son George. In America, her family thrived through commercial real estate investment and management, and she became proud grandmother and great-grandmother.

Committed to her faith, Sofia was a remarkably strong woman; fiercely proud of her family and Greek heritage. She possessed an unparalleled love of flowers which she and her husband demonstrated annually on a size and scale unimaginable to even commercial gardeners. At the age of 95, she personally cultivated over one quarter acre of ornate flowerbeds and was preparing for her spring plantings at the time of her death in March.

She was loved by family, friends, and tenants alike and will be missed dearly.

May her memory be eternal.

~~~

Donations in her memory to:

Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church.

14 Magazine Street Cambridge, MA 02176