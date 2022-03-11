x

March 11, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 46ºF

ATHENS 39ºF

Obituaries

SOFIA KERAMARIS

March 11, 2022
Sofia Keramaris
Sofia Keramaris

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt

SOFIA KERAMARIS

wife of the late Nikolaos Keramaris from Loukomi, Voio, Kozani resident of Acton, Massachusetts

January 18, 1926 – March 3, 2022

who fell asleep on Thursday, March 3, 2022 and was buried on Wednesday, March 9.

The funeral service took place at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church 14 Magazine Street, Cambridge, MA 02176 at 11:30 a.m.

SURVIVORS:
Children
GIORGOS and ATHENA KERAMARI

EFTHYMIA PAPADOPOULOU

Grandchildren
IOANNIS and VICTORIA KERAMARI

NIKOLAOS and MEGAN KERAMARI

ATHENA VARNALIDOU and husband GIANNIS

4 Great-Grandchildren
Nephews
Also survived by relatives here and in Greece

The memorial luncheon was held in Concord, MA following the burial.

~~~

Sofia was born in the village of Lokomi, Kozani Greece in 1926. After much struggle following WWII, she married and had two children. In search of a better life, she moved briefly to Stuttgart, Germany, where she worked a number of factory jobs. Ultimately, in the early 1970s, Sofia immigrated to the Boston area with her husband Nikolaos, and her son George. In America, her family thrived through commercial real estate investment and management, and she became proud grandmother and great-grandmother.

Committed to her faith, Sofia was a remarkably strong woman; fiercely proud of her family and Greek heritage. She possessed an unparalleled love of flowers which she and her husband demonstrated annually on a size and scale unimaginable to even commercial gardeners. At the age of 95, she personally cultivated over one quarter acre of ornate flowerbeds and was preparing for her spring plantings at the time of her death in March.

She was loved by family, friends, and tenants alike and will be missed dearly.

May her memory be eternal.

~~~

Donations in her memory to:

Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church.

14 Magazine Street Cambridge, MA 02176

RELATED

Church
Clergy Laity Congress 2022 Preparations Focus on Theme of “Legacy, Renewal, Unity”

NEW YORK – The Clergy-Laity Congress Committee, under the direction of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros and Co-Chaired by Chrysanthy Demos and Nick Karacostas, continues its preparation of this summer’s Centennial Congress.

Church
Leadership 100 Installs Demetrios G. Logothetis as Chairman
Church
Archbishop Elpidophoros Visits Newly Renovated Museum of Fine Arts in Boston

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Jussie Smollett Sentenced to 150 Days in Jail in Fake Attack

CHICAGO — A judge sentenced Jussie Smollett to 150 days in jail, branding the Black and gay actor a narcissistic charlatan for staging a hate crime against himself to grab the limelight while the nation struggled with wrenching issues of racial injustice.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings