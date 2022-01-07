x

January 7, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 30ºF

ATHENS 63ºF



Economy

Skrekas Announces Energy Subsidies for Households, Businesses

January 7, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣΕΙΣ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΥΠΕΝ Κ. ΣΚΡΕΚΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΑ ΝΕΑ ΜΕΤΡΑ ΣΤΗΡΙΞΗΣ ΝΟΙΚΟΚΥΡΙΩΝ ΚΑΙ ΕΠΙΧΕΙΡΗΣΕΩΝ ΑΠΟ ΤΙΣ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΙΣ ΤΗΣ ΕΝΕΡΓΕΙΑΚΗΣ ΚΡΙΣΗΣ(ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas on Friday announced new measures amounting to 395 million euros for the support of households and businesses during the international energy crisis in January.

The minister expanded on the announcements made earlier by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, giving details of the measures. He explained that the measures would target both electricity and natural gas with funds from the Energy Transition Fund.

“With the extension of the support measures in the first month of 2022 also, we prove that we stand beside every Greek family, every Greek business, so that no one is left unprotected in the face of the unprecedented international energy crisis,” he said, adding that the situation and amount of the subsidies will be reassessed in February.

The minister announced subsidies for household electricity bills, saying that primary residences will be subsidised irrespective of income, size and provider. The measure will concern 4.2 electricity connections and be staggered so as to given incentives to save energy, with the estimated average monthly subsidy for the average household amounting to 42 euros, while the assistance for households eligible for the Social Residential Tariff is estimated at 54 euros.

There will also be subsidies for non-residential electricity consumers (farming, commerce, industrial, workshop and other), with a horizontal subsidy amounting to 50 pct of the increased cost for the entire monthly consumption.

For natural gas, the government subsidy for households will amount to 20 euros per thermal MWh for the entire monthly consumption and will benefit 540,000 consumers irrespective of income, size of residence or provider. An additional discount of 20 euros per thermal MWh will be given by DEPA Commercial, while other providers will be asked to give equivalent support.

The government subsidy will be extended to all commercial consumers and industry for non-residential natural gas consumers, amountin to 30 euros per MWh.

RELATED

Politics
SYRIZA Says New Democracy Fails Pandemic Response Test

ATHENS – There's been no let-up in the major rival SYRIZA taking shots at the ruling New Democracy's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, nor in the Conservatives firing back.

Politics
Plevris: Steps Taken to Add Another 700-800 COVID Beds in Attica
Economy
Greek Exports Grew 47.2% in November

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

General News

DETROIT, MI – Charles “Chuck” Keros, the proprietor of the American Coney Island restaurant, who popularized the famed chili dog by expanding into the suburbs and shopping malls of Detroit, has died, Deadline Detroit reported on January 5.

Associations

NEW YORK – With the COVID pandemic surging in Greece, threatening family health, and being a drag on economic recovery, the vulnerability of children continues.

Church

BOSTON - His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston announces the appointment of Presbytera Maria Drossos as the Director of the Metropolitan’s Office effective January 3rd, 2022.

Church

Church

Video

Chicago Νixes School for 3rd Day as Virus, Union Sebate Rage

CHICAGO — Leaders of the nation's third-largest school district canceled classes for a third consecutive day as heated negotiations continued with the Chicago Teachers Union over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety measures.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings