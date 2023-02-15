Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris, Legislators, Advocates Rally to #FixTheMTA

General News

New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris, at podium, joined legislators, including Senator Andrew Gounardes at right, and advocates for a rally and press conference supporting the #FixTheMTA legislative package on February 14. Photo: Senator Michael Gianaris

ALBANY – New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris joined legislators and advocates for a rally and press conference supporting the #FixTheMTA legislative package on February 14 at the State Capitol. Senator Gianaris is leading the effort to ensure this proposal is included and funded in this year’s state budget.

“The MTA is on an express track towards fiscal calamity and it is imperative we intervene to save and improve the nation’s most important transit system,” said Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. “Freezing fares, improving service and providing free bus service would be game-changers that would set the tone for the rest of the country and put the MTA on solid footing for a better future.”

ABOUT #FixTheMTA: The #FixTheMTA legislation would fully fund the MTA and reject a fare hike to $3, fund greater frequency for 6-minute service, and make buses free. The package also includes programmatic measures to: increase the agency’s accountability through better reporting; establish prudent and accurate budget measures; and boost efficiency. The proposed executive budget does not provide the funding necessary to avoid a fare hike to $3, and provides no funding for improved service.

Video of Senator Gianaris’ remarks is available online: https://bit.ly/3S56vBd and video of the full event is also available: https://bit.ly/3K6wu9p.