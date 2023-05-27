Secretary Hillary Clinton Endorses Eleni Kounalakis for Governor of California

Politics

SAN FRANCISCO – Secretary Hillary Clinton just endorsed Eleni Kounalakis to become California’s next and first female governor, according to an email from the Kounalakis campaign.

“I am proud to endorse my friend Eleni Kounalakis in her race to break California’s glass ceiling as the state’s first female governor,” Clinton said. “Eleni’s story is the story of the American Dream, the daughter of an immigrant who came to America with nothing, built a successful family business, and in one generation she is proudly serving as Lt. Governor of the most populous state in the nation.”

“As a U.S. Ambassador under President Barack Obama and as Lt. Governor, Eleni has proven to be a fierce leader,” Clinton continued. “She is championing education, the environment, and the economy, and will fight to keep California a safe haven for women seeking an abortion, despite national Republicans’ attempts to limit access in states where abortion is safe and legal. That’s the California way, and in 2026, that will be the Eleni Kounalakis way.”

“Kounalakis is honored to have the endorsement of Secretary Clinton, who has been a long-time friend, mentor, and inspiration to her,” according to her campaign email. “It’s women like Secretary Clinton who have paved the pathway for other trailblazing women to shatter glass ceilings and create history across the country. And with this team’s support, Eleni can continue to be one of those women.”

Kounalakis “understands the importance of empowering women — whether it be through fighting for equal pay, providing affordable childcare, expanding women’s health resources, and standing up to sexual harassment and gender-based violence,” the email continued. “So when women band together to support one another, women from all walks of life are empowered, and all of society benefits.”

